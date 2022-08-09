Gabel continues to irrigate, helps son get ready for fair

HUNTLEY, Mont. – The heat of the August sun is relentless, but Greg Gabel just has to deal with it. His sugarbeets need water and the siphon irrigating technique he opts to use as a way to flood irrigate his crops is quite labor-intensive. The water heads must be moved every time the water flow reaches the end of the sugarbeet row. This means Greg literally spends the majority of his time chasing water in the blazing August heat.
“Embrace the suck. That is what we used to always say in the Army,” Greg said during a phone update on Aug. 2.
The triple-digit temperatures this time of year are brutal, but after multiple tours over in the Middle East as a Blackhawk Helicopter pilot for the Army, Greg is all too familiar with intense, dry heat.
“I think I handle the heat a little bit better then most. The hottest I ever experienced was 135 (degrees F) and we would regularly see 50 degrees Celsius (122 F) in the cockpit,” he explained.
While Greg is busy chasing water, he is all too aware of how important it is to drink water himself. Time spent over in the desert has taught him that. He prefers to drink warm water as it can be absorbed by the body faster. Cold water is more refreshing, Greg does admit, but it is more of a shock to the body once it is ingested. Greg has bottles of water that roll around in his work truck and he tries to drink at least one every hour.
His sugarbeets that suffered hail damage are coming along, but the sad truth is the damage knocked the crop back about a month. Greg is watering them up as best he can, but it is what it is at this point.
People are also reading…
Sugarbeets are a unique crop. While the harvest time of just about every other agriculture commodity can be moved one way or another to accommodate growth and maturity, sugarbeet harvest is set and can only be done during the time when the beet dump is open. The other factor is weather – you need to get the beets out of the ground before it freezes.
Greg’s first sugarbeet crop has had its fair share of challenges, and as a result, his yields will be diminished. It is a bit of a disappointment of course, but years in the Army has taught Greg to focus on the things he actually can control.
Embrace the suck, let the weather go.
Aside from chasing water, it is the final countdown to fair. Greg’s son, Trent, will be showing a lamb for the first time this year at the Montana Fair in Billings, so he has been diligently working with his lambs nearly every day.
“We have gotten them sheared and he has been practicing showmanship. I am trying to help him and remember as much as I can, but we will see,” Greg said with a chuckle.
Beings as this is Trent’s first year in 4-H and therefore his first market lamb, the Gabels are not at all concerned with what place he gets or what ribbon he wins. It is about the experience. Greg was very involved in 4-H back as a kid – showing sheep and cattle himself – so it is very special that he gets to see this experience through the eyes of his son.
Time is marching right along on the Huntley Project. After fair is over, school will begin and then it won’t be long before it is time to harvest sugarbeets.