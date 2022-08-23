Gabel continues to irrigate; son shows first lamb at fair

HUNTLEY, Mont. – There is just something special about seeing things through the eyes of a child. It brings back memories and elicits emotions. During the second week of August, Greg Gabel got to participate in the Montana Fair for the first time as a parent. He sat on the outside of the ring and watched as his young son, Trent, showed a lamb for the first time. Greg admits, it brought back memories.
“Fair went pretty well. Trent was fourth in beginner showmanship and his ewe was fifth in her class, which was good because she was right in that middle weight class that is tough. I was super proud of Trent,” he said.
Watching his son smile and grow and learn as a beginning agriculturalist this past year has been an experience Greg and his wife, Ellen, will cherish forever. Greg grew up in this lifestyle and spent his childhood chasing water, helping his family on the farm, and showing in 4-H – now it is Trent’s turn.
The middle of August found Greg double-timing it. By day he was a 4-H dad, helping his son get ready for his first fair, but by evening time it has been back to the farm to irrigate.
“I’ve been running on about 3-4 hours of sleep a night,” he admitted.
The dog days of August mean water is as crucial as ever to Greg’s sugarbeet crop, which he says is doing good so far. He has noticed some Cercospora, a common sugarbeet leaf fungus, on some of the plants, but at this point it is not bad enough to warrant spraying. Greg is monitoring the fungus closely as of now.
In addition to helping his son get ready for fair, irrigating and monitoring his beet crop, Greg and his family were honored to host American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and Montana Farm Bureau President Cindy Johnson to their farm for a tour.
“They came out and we showed them the beet digger and the beet defoliator and we talked about the sugar industry and what the farm bill means to us. I also talked to him about me being a new farmer and a veteran and about the programs I used through the USDA. It was a good conversation,” Greg said.
Looking ahead, Greg needs to start shifting his mindset towards harvest. Greg’s early harvest is set to begin Sept. 8, so he will have about three days to get an allotted amount of his crop to Western Sugar Co-Op.
Early harvest can be thought about as a dress rehearsal for the Western Sugar factory in Billings. It gives the plant an opportunity to do test run and make sure everything is running smoothly before the big harvest rush. Additionally, it allows the factory to get through at least a portion of the beet load, which alleviates the work load come wintertime.
Aside from that, Greg is also doing some preliminary planning for next year. He will be taking over the whole farm next year, so he needs to map out what crops he is going to plant where.
“I think I am going to plant some winter wheat and malting barley next year. I may also grow some corn,” he added.
Needless to say, Greg is staying pretty busy, but he honestly wouldn’t have it any other way. His very first harvest season is right around the corner and that is something worth getting excited for.