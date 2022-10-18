Gabel fights breakdowns, harvest setbacks

HUNTLEY, Mont. – The leaves are beginning to change along the Yellowstone River. The mornings are crisp and the daylight hours are short. It is fall in Montana, and for Greg Gabel, this is the first fall he has spent manning a sugarbeet digger. After a 20-year career in the Army flying Black Hawk helicopters, Greg has returned home to his roots – raising sugarbeets on the Huntley Project.
Greg’s 2022 sugarbeet harvest has been a stop-and-go affair since it began the first week of October. The weather has been beautiful for fall – almost too good for sugarbeet harvest. Many days harvest has been shut down because temperatures rose over 70 degrees. Despite the pauses, Greg has been plugging along, and as of Oct. 12, he estimated he was about 40 percent through harvest.
It was late in the evening on Oct. 12 before Greg even had a chance to connect for a phone interview. The Wednesday began like any other mid-fall day of harvest, but it didn’t take it long for the day to unravel.
“I knew it was going to be a bad day because the first truck that came underneath the digger, hit the digger. He misjudged when he pulled up to the elevator,” Greg lamented.
Unfortunately, that was but the beginning of what turned out to be a calamitous day.
Greg started the day out in his best-producing field. That particular piece of ground was planted to sugarbeets for the first time in several years. It has grown alfalfa for the past five years and therefore the soil has ideal nitrogen content for sugarbeets. The result has been monster sugarbeets, which is awesome, but due to their size, Greg plugged the digger up. Not a big deal, but it was a time-consuming inconvenience.
If only that was as bad as the day would get.
“The defoliator broke down. Basically, one of the gear boxes decided it didn’t want to be there anymore,” he said.
With the mounting broke and one of the gear boxes spun off, Greg was able to limp the defoliator back to his shop. Thankfully, he had an older defoliator hanging around, which he has primarily used for parts. Greg was able to make one functioning defoliator out of two broke down ones, and after three hours, it was back to work in the field.
In between the morning digger mishap and the broke down defoliator, Greg also dealt with the beet trucks getting stuck. Needless to say, Oct. 12 was a harrowing day that unfortunately did not end when Greg parked his tractor for the night.
“At 7:30 (p.m.) when I pulled up to the house for the evening, I parked my truck and when I stepped out, the muffler fell off. I really could have dealt without that happening,” Greg said with a laugh.
Completely shot both mentally and physically, Greg left the muffler where it lay, walked into his home and poured himself a dirty martini.
Despite the difficult day, Greg was quick to point out he has a lot to be thankful for. His father, Leroy, is always more then willing to help him as a supporter, advisor, and parts runner when needed. And, most of all, a bad day of farming beats a good day in the office anytime.