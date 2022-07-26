Gabel working to recover from early July hailstorm

HUNTLEY, Mont. – History states the term “baptism by fire” was first noted as a slang phrase in 1822. The biblically-referenced saying was used originally to describe a soldiers first time in battle. With its military homage, the saying very accurately describes what Greg Gabel’s first year of farming has looked like.
He started out battling a drought where high winds decimated one of his newly-planted sugarbeet fields. Then, a heavy late spring rainstorm caused flooding. The most recent curveball was a hailstorm that ripped across Greg’s farm in the early morning hours of July 5.
Greg had woken up at 2:30 in the morning that day and was heading out to go change his head of water. He noticed a storm brewing on the skyline, so he promptly checked the weather radar on his phone. It looked like the storm was going to head north of him, so he decided to fall back asleep for a bit and wait out the weather. He was woke up about an hour later to hail hitting his roof.
“All I could do is just sit there and watch it,” Greg lamented during a phone update on July 19.
The sporadic storm hit and missed its way across much of eastern and central Montana. Some places didn’t get a single pebble of hail, while other places reported broken windshields and golf ball-sized hail. Greg fell somewhere in the middle, with a couple of his fields losing 80 percent of their leaves. He estimates all the other fields lost between 40-60 percent of their leaves.
“The plants are now going to spend most of their energy regrowing their leaves instead of putting it into the roots. The yield will be down considerably. It just sucks because they were looking so good” Greg said.
Greg could only feel remorseful for a few moments because farming is a constantly revolving door and weather is just one of the many adherent risks of the occupation. The hail had blown out one of Greg’s ditches, so he had to shore that up and in hardly no time at all he had water rolling back on his fields. With it being so hot out, keeping water ahead of the sugarbeets is of the upmost importance right now. He will be throwing everything he can at the crop from now until harvest to make up for as much lost time as possible.
“I am busy just chasing water,” he chuckled.
Looking ahead, Greg’s dad, Leroy, has a few acers of dryland wheat that was set for harvest the end of July, so Greg will be on hand to help harvest that. All in all, he says the crop looks pretty good. Some heads were lost in the hailstorm, but for the most part the wheat weathered the storm alright.
The most important upcoming event on Greg’s schedule is the MontanaFair, which is set to take place Aug.12-20 in Billings. That is where Greg’s son, Trent, will show his first ever 4-H market lamb.
“He is excited. His lambs have a great personality and Trent is really enjoying it,” Greg added.
While the hailstorm was a hugely devastating blow, getting to watch his son grow up on the farm that raised him and be a part of the lifestyle that shaped him makes all the hardships worth it to Greg. Agriculture is a cherished way of life. One made all the sweeter when it is shared with the next generation.