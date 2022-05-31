Gabel wraps up first application of Roundup, son works with 4-H sheep

HUNTLEY, Mont. – Farming is a profession not for the faint of heart, that’s no secret. But it was the way of life that raised Greg Gabel, so it was the kind of life he wanted to return to after he retired from the Army. Bringing his life full circle and giving his young son, Trent, the opportunity to live the agriculture lifestyle is nothing short of a dream come true for Greg.
Don’t be mistaken, Greg’s first year of farming has not been a walk in the park. Earlier in May, heavy winds had blown over an entire field of his sugarbeets. He got them replanted with no trouble, but Mother Nature came back swinging. A stout wind storm yet again recently stressed out the beets.
“We won’t need to replant them. It just stunted them quite a bit,” he said.
After 20 years in the Army, one may assume Greg would pick an easy, less stressful way to live out his retirement years, but farming is in his blood. His level head, calm demeanor, and sense of humor are helping carry him through his first growing season.
“Sugarbeets just like to die when they are young. They are like sheep,” Greg said with a laugh.
Aside from his one field that is stunted, the rest of the beets are coming along nicely, with the majority of them already sporting 2-3 leaves. Greg is quick to point out the small section of beets planted by Gov. Gianforte when he came to visit the farm already has four leaves.
Greg was able to wrap up spraying his first application of Roundup by the middle of May. Next on the docket will be spraying the sugarbeets with a fungicide called Quadris, and then in time the beets will require another application of Roundup.
With summer quickly approaching, Greg also needs to start gearing up for irrigating. He will cultivate and ditch his fields and the hope still stands that the water won’t have to be turned on until June 1 or later.
Aside from farming, Greg is really enjoying getting to watch his son fall in love with the agriculture lifestyle. Both Greg and his wife, Ellen, were involved in 4-H when they were younger, so it was important to them that Trent got to experience the organization, as well.
For Trent’s first project, he will be following in his father’s footsteps and raising market sheep.
“He is loving it. Trent has always been a kid that loves animals and these are the first that are his very own,” Greg said.
Trent has two sheep, Junior and Ruby, whom he selected all by himself. Junior is on track to be shown at the Montana Fair in August, while Ruby is a ewe lamb, so the plan is that Trent will keep her back after the fair and she will be the foundation to his breeding herd going forward.
Despite the planting setbacks, Greg and his family are loving every part of being back on the family farm. Greg feels blessed to live in a community like Huntley where experienced farmers are only a call away and more than willing to lend him advice, should he ask.