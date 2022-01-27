Green battles high winds; guard dog has puppies

COHAGEN, Mont. – Life on Montana’s eastern prairie continues to clip along for Lane Green and his family. The daily tasks during the winter months offer a kind of predictable rhythm. Get up, feed the cows, cake the sheep, and battle the wind.

Lane has spent his entire life on his family land in rural Garfield County, and in all that time he cannot remember wind ever being this strong or this constant. Winds of 20-30 miles per hour with gusts whipping up to 60 miles per hour are not appreciated.

The high winds have just about blown all of the snow away, so now only a few snow drifts on the north side of the ditch banks remain. The landscape looks dry, and while that does worry Lane, he is doing his best to hold onto some optimism.

“It’s a long time between now and May. Things could change. I haven’t lost complete and utter hope yet,” he said.

While Lane and his entire family continue to pray for moisture, they are also remaining busy taking care of their livestock. The middle of January presented with unseasonably warm temperatures, and with the sun out, Lane’s cows became picky about their hay choices and stopped eating the two-year-old triticale hay he had been rolling out to them.

Beggars can’t really be choosers on a year like this, so Lane has decided to start having some of the hay ground up and mixed. Chopping up the old triticale hay and mixing it in with newer hay will be the most efficient way to use it up and the cattle will snarf it right down.