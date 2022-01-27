Green battles high winds; guard dog has puppies

COHAGEN, Mont. – Life on Montana’s eastern prairie continues to clip along for Lane Green and his family. The daily tasks during the winter months offer a kind of predictable rhythm. Get up, feed the cows, cake the sheep, and battle the wind.
Lane has spent his entire life on his family land in rural Garfield County, and in all that time he cannot remember wind ever being this strong or this constant. Winds of 20-30 miles per hour with gusts whipping up to 60 miles per hour are not appreciated.
The high winds have just about blown all of the snow away, so now only a few snow drifts on the north side of the ditch banks remain. The landscape looks dry, and while that does worry Lane, he is doing his best to hold onto some optimism.
“It’s a long time between now and May. Things could change. I haven’t lost complete and utter hope yet,” he said.
While Lane and his entire family continue to pray for moisture, they are also remaining busy taking care of their livestock. The middle of January presented with unseasonably warm temperatures, and with the sun out, Lane’s cows became picky about their hay choices and stopped eating the two-year-old triticale hay he had been rolling out to them.
Beggars can’t really be choosers on a year like this, so Lane has decided to start having some of the hay ground up and mixed. Chopping up the old triticale hay and mixing it in with newer hay will be the most efficient way to use it up and the cattle will snarf it right down.
Lane has a neighbor that has a hay grinder and will come to the ranch to process the hay. Usually Lane just puts the chopped hay in a big pile out in his hay yard, but the wind is making that less than ideal.
“We have just had wind like no other this year,” he said.
Lane’s sheep have still been getting by on supplemental feed, but as they begin to enter their third trimester of pregnancy, Lane says he will start flaking them some hay just to up the protein and overall nutrition in their diet. If the sheep don’t eat the flaked out alfalfa very well, then Lane will have some alfalfa and wheat hay ground up in a 50/50 mix for his sheep. When the ewes are closer to lambing, he will then add a little corn to their ration, as well.
Efficiently and effectively feeding livestock can be a delicate balancing act, so Lane needs to always be aware of his animals and their body condition so he can make nutritional changes if needed.
In other exciting ranch news, Lane’s stunning guard dog, Jazz, had her batch of puppies on Jan. 8. She had nine puppies that will be as uniquely colored as her. So far she has been pretty protective of her brood and hasn’t let Lane get too close to them, but the pups will open their eyes before too long and they will start being more independent.
After feeding in the morning, Lane and his father will start spending their afternoons in the shop servicing equipment. There is always plenty to do on a Montana ranch.