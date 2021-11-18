Green family raises sheep, cattle in rural Garfield County

COHAGEN, Mont. – Traveling north out of Miles City on Highway 59 into the heart of Montana’s short grass country, the landscape is a visionary wonder to take in. It’s not quite wide open prairie and it is not quite the Badlands, but rather a combination of the two. The landscape is a mixture of rock outcroppings and rolling hill country that seems to “break away” from the banks of the Missouri River.

This is the heart of Montana’s iconic Missouri River Breaks country. A place where the crops, animals, and humans have learned to adapt and flourish in a country not known for its forgiveness. And it is here where Lane Green was raised and it is the land he chose to come back to.

The Missouri River Breaks is great grass country, but it lacks water. Historically, it was horses and sheep that did best on the landscape because they are a livestock that can survive on limited water supplies, unlike cattle. Lane’s family, like many in the area, ran sheep in addition to their cattle and farming operations.

“Sheep can survive on a little mud puddle, unlike a cow. Sheep will also make water last longer because they won’t stand in it. When they drink, they won’t put their feet in the water,” Lane explained.

Predators were hard on the sheep, so Lane’s family was forced to ultimately liquidate the sheep portion of the operation. Lane admits, he always enjoyed the sheep and he felt a tinge of sadness when the family sold out. So when he graduated from college and had the opportunity to buy some ewes, Lane jumped at it.