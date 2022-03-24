Green prepares for shearing – one of his favorite days of the year

COHAGEN, Mont. – Early spring on the plains of eastern Montana is a sight to behold. Land stretches on forever under an endless blue sky. Cattle, sheep, and horses dot the landscape and the air is abuzz with potential. For Montana producers, springtime is the start of the production year. For generational rancher Lane Green, calving is just barely beginning.
“We’ve got two calves now. They are a little early-looking, but they are alive,” Lane said during a phone update on March 16.
Like anything, cattle don’t always pay strict attention to due dates. Lane turns bulls with his cows in anticipation of starting calving the last week of March, but sometimes the cows miss that memo. The unseasonably warm temperatures do head one blessing: the weather is ideal for young, pre-mature calves to enter the world.
Lane’s cattle are seasoned range calvers, and with the weather so nice, he hasn’t really had to worry about them. He feeds the cows every day and looks over the herd, but for the most part, the cows are self-sufficient. With his cows being low-maintenance at the moment, Lane has been able to focus his attention towards shearing, which he planned begin on March 21.
A lot of things about agriculture have advanced over the years, but the art and significance of shearing is a task rooted in time and tradition. As a child, shearing was always an event worth looking forward to for Lane, and now, even years later, he still claims shearing as one of his favorite days of the year.
“Shearing is something we always look forward to. I have fond memories of it as a kid,” Lane said nostalgically.
Getting all the ewes and rams sheared is a big, two-day job for the Green family. All the sheep are penned up about 1 p.m. the day before the shearers arrive. They are kept off of food and water so their systems are cleaned out, which makes the sheep physically lighter – a fact that is appreciated by the shearers.
Lane must also sort all of his sheep the day before the shearing crew arrives. All of his sheep enrolled in the National Sheep Improvement Program (NSIP) are sorted off, and the yearling ewes, white-faced sheep, and black-faced sheep, are all put in their respective pens as well.
The sheep must all be sorted as their wool is baled differently. The sheep enrolled in NSIP must have a sample taken and shipped to MSU’s wool lab for testing. They will be sheared first while the shearing crew is still fresh. After the NSIP sheep, the yearling ewes are sheared followed by the main herd.
After the wool is all baled, Lane will take it to Jordan for storage until sold.
“For the last three years, my wool has gone for military contracts, so it has stayed stateside and is made into uniforms,” Lane said.
Spring is a busy time of year for Lane and his family. They will get through shearing just in time for calving season to really get underway and lambing will start just shortly after, about April 10.