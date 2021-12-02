Greens turn rams out, trail cows home

COHAGEN, Mont. – Out on the vastness of the Montana prairie, it is often joked there isn’t much to stop the wind except for a barbed wire fence, and Mother Nature sure seemed to have a vendetta in mid-November as exorbitantly high wind speeds swooped across much of the state. On Nov. 16, wind gusts in parts of Garfield County nearly hit 70 miles per hour.

“A lot of dirt moved, more than we wanted to on our winter wheat fields,” said Lane Green during a phone update on Nov. 21. “There is a strip down the middle of a few of them that the wind kind of bared off. The plants are still there, but I don’t know if they have rooted far enough that they will survive.”

Time will tell on the winter wheat, but Lane is fully aware he may be looking at reseeding the blank spots in the fields this spring.

Aside from listening to the wind howl, Lane and his wife, Krysta, have been busy wrapping up their operation’s fall tasks. On Nov. 14, Lane turned rams out with the ewes, putting them on track to start lambing on April 10. To maintain genetic integrity across his sheep herd, Lane separates his sheep into different breeding groups.

Lane’s Suffolk ewe lambs are turned in with a ram lamb for 12 days, the registered Targhee ewes are paired for 15 days with quality rams purchased out of the Miles City Ram Sale, and Krysta’s black-faced mature ewes spend 15 days with a black-faced buck, as well. After the end of the first cycle, everything but the ewe lambs are turned in together for cleanup breeding.