Greg Gabel busy preparing for early sugarbeet harvest

HUNTLEY, Mont. – The banks of the Yellowstone River have long been known for their crop production abilities. The rich soil that borders Montana’s most iconic river is nutrient-dense.
In 1907, the Bureau of Reclamation set to work building an irrigation system that would service the land, attracting farmers to the area. It has been 115 years since the Huntley Project Irrigation District was created, and in all that time one thing has remained the same: sugarbeets. It was the dominant crop on the Huntley Project then and it still is today.
Greg Gabel feels at ease being back home working the same land and raising the same crop as generations of men in his family have done before him, and he is inching closer to his first ever harvest as a farmer himself.
Yes, Greg is looking forward to harvest, but years of military training have also taught him to stay diligent to the task at hand, and right now, there are a lot of things that need to be done.
“I’ve been doing a little bit of everything. We are still irrigating and I’m trying to get the beet digger and defoliator ready for early harvest and I’ve got to get the fields prepared for next year,” Greg explained during a phone update on Aug. 30.
Western Sugar, the cooperative Greg is a part of, has set his early harvest for Sept. 9. In addition to getting equipment ready, Greg needs to decide what field/fields he wants to pull beets from for his harvest.
People are also reading…
“What I would like to do is get all the fields opened up so main harvest will go smoother,” he explained.
Opening up the fields means Greg would harvest the end rows and every few hundred feet he’ll harvest a swath big enough for the digger and beet truck to navigate through the field. Greg admits this approach makes more tactical sense, but it also means a lot more work for him right now.
Ditches will have to be shut off so the fields can dry enough for early harvest, but they must be re-opened after. Temperatures in the Huntley Project have been hovering around 100 degrees and the beets will not do well if they are left without water for all the time between early harvest and main harvest, which could be upwards of a month’s time.
Raising sugarbeets can be a delicate balancing act at times and Greg is just trying to find the sweet spot.
“We have a grower meeting at Western Sugar this afternoon, so they will give us more details. It would be ideal if they would push early harvest back. Hopefully that will happen, but I am not too optimistic,” Greg said.
No matter what Western Sugar has to say, Greg will react accordingly. A lifetime career in the Army has prepared Greg to expect the unexpected, embrace the “suck” as he says, and go with the flow. There are things a person can change and things they cannot. What makes farming so frustrating is the fact there are so many variables out of the control of the grower.
At the moment, Greg is just taking it all one day at a time and one to-do list task at a time. There is equipment he needs to mechanic on and fields he still needs to work, and of course, for now, there is still plenty of irrigating to be done. Needless to say, Greg will stay busy until harvest, which really is just around the corner.