HAVRE, Mont. – Harvest is in full swing in north central Montana at Vilicus Farms, an organic farm owned by Anna Jones-Crabtree and Doug Crabtree.
“We are about 30 percent finished with harvest,” said Paul Neubauer, farm foreman at Vilicus Farms.
Farm crews rolled up their sleeves to work in the hot sun, as a heat wave came over the region starting on Aug. 16.
“For about a week, the weather cooled down, with highs in the low 80s and some overnight temperatures in the 40s. It felt like fall was on the way.” Paul said. “Today (Aug. 16) the high temperature was 97 degrees at the farm, and it looks like it might reach triple digits tomorrow, so I guess I was wrong about fall coming.”
On a small portion of the farm over the last couple of weeks, the fields experienced a “serious microburst that dumped a lot of rain fast.”
“It made it hard to get to the trucks in some of the fields we were harvesting for a few days and I believe it also caused some field peas to shell prematurely, so that hurt our yield some,” he said.
There hasn’t been any hail, and hopefully it will stay that way through the end of the season.
“Luckily, we have not seen the big white combine around here yet,” Paul added.
Before crews began harvest, they cleaned all the bins thoroughly, as part of their harvest season preparation.
“We also serviced and repaired the augers and conveyors we use for loading bins, as well as the trucks we use for transporting crops,” he said.
During harvest season, Doug, Anna, and Paul are the primary combine operators.
“The other members of the staff combine their skills to operate swathers, haul crops in the trucks, do some fall tillage, and load bins, while also helping keep all the machines running,” he said.
The crews begin a little later in the morning during harvest season, and Paul generally takes care of the cattle before moving on to farm work.
“We try to get the crew in a good position to be headed home around dark, which is around 9 p.m. The combines often run later, as long as conditions of the crop will allow or when we have a full truck,” he said.
Crews are currently working diligently from early in the morning to as late in the day as possible to finish harvest, as no one knows what the weather might bring. As foreman, Paul heads up that intense harvest effort.
“The pressure is on to get through harvest as quickly as possible. I still remember what it was like harvesting spring wheat in the snow last September,” Paul said. “I wouldn’t want to repeat that again so soon, but we will if we have to.”
Paul reported winter wheat harvest is complete.
“We finished harvesting winter wheat and it yielded nicely, some of the highest yields we have seen on our farm,” he said.
Farm crews are nearly finished swathing and combining yellow peas.
“We have about 90 acres left of yellow field peas and those have yielded nicely,” Paul said.
After yellow peas, the crew will harvest lentils, followed by chickling vetch.
“We grow the chickling vetch for cover crop seed,” he said.
After cutting vetch, crews will harvest oats and hulless oats at the same time.
The cow/calf pairs on the farm have moved about halfway through the first 50-acre swathed strips of barley-forage pea fallow.
“The production seems to equal about 40-50 animal days per acre, or about .75 to 1 ton of dry matter production per acre,” he said.
The feed is dry, and Paul has noticed pretty high water consumption from the cattle, especially in these 90-degree days.
“However, the swathed forage is high quality and all the animals seem to be doing well. Calves are getting big while the mothers are holding body condition well,” Paul said.
Farm crews and owners seem to be hopeful about a good harvest this year.
“I would say the general feeling on the farm team is one of excitement. We have some good looking crops this year, so after a few challenging years, that is very encouraging,” he concluded.