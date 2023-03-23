HARDIN, Mont. – The Herman ranch near Hardin is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their storefront in Billings, Mont., as a place to direct market their beef, pork, and lamb. The family that had been direct marketing at farmers’ markets for several years decided to invest in the building at 524 Liberty as a way to reach their long-term goal.

“We want to be able to direct market all the meat from the ranch and the store gave us a way to get product to customers year-round,” Lamont Herman said. “We made the commitment a few years ago to hold animals over until they were ready to butcher and that was a challenge. But we felt we could move the product in the Billings area.”

So far, efforts by the ranch have sold roughly a third of the overall herd through direct marketing. The store offers a wide array of frozen beef, pork, and lamb cuts and also has a drive-thru window for added convenience. This month the store recently updated its hours to be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Keeping the store and direct marketing efforts going keeps the Herman family busy. In addition to meat sales, they still have to care for the animals on the ranch.

One of the project includes having sows that are having litters of piglets. Lamont took some of the piglets to the vet in early March to have them castrated, a process that he said was “easier than he thought.”

“I think next time we might try doing some of these ourselves,” he said.

Keeping vehicles from getting bogged down in the spring mud at the ranch is also a challenge, but like many ranchers in Montana, Lamont is happy for the additional moisture.

“The reservoirs are filling and some of the downed grass from last summer is creating that moisture blanket, so we will start seeing green shoots soon,” he said. “Spring can’t come fast enough, since this year we started having winter in November.”

Along with looking forward to spring, Lamont is still waiting on the potential arrival of a new cow dog pup.

“I’m not looking forward to the puppy stage, but this is the best time of year to get one so he can be with us all the time,” he said.

The horses at the ranch are likely to see more action soon and Lamont said the tuning-up process in the spring just involves “a lot of wet saddle blankets.”

“This time of year, you have to watch for ice and be more careful so you don’t throw the back out on a horse, but lots of miles helps them get back into it,” he said.