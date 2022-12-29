Herman ranch enduring snow, cold temperatures

HARDIN, Mont. – Even ranchers near Montana’s “banana belt” of Billings and Hardin have been seeing snow and cold temps over the last few weeks, with the Herman ranch getting up to half a foot of snow.

“We’ve had 5-6 inches of snow and more cold than we are used to getting this time of year,” said Lamont Herman. “A year ago they were farming at this time near Hardin, but the soil needs it. There is no sub moisture and we will have to go a long ways to build up the soil profile.”

The Herman ranch just finished weaning and pregnancy testing half of their spring calving herd, with positive results.

“On our spring calving herd, we had less than two percent of cows that were open,” Herman said.

A larger percentage of the Herman herd of over 300 is dedicated to the ranch’s direct meat business that has been popular this time of year.

“We sold out of prime ribs for the third time in 45 days. It’s going to be Dec. 21 before we can get more product in,” Herman reported in mid-December. “People like that we come into Billings every other week with product so there is a fresh supply.”

The Hermans sell their meat through their retail store in Billings at 524 Liberty Street under the label “Montana Prime Meats.” The price for the popular prime rib ranges from $18 a pound to $20 a pound for boneless.

With customers stocking up on Herman beef for the holidays and a busy post-weaning season, Herman said the ranch decided to keep things simple with a fake tree this year instead of a real one.

“We will stay home on Christmas morning and then go to my in-laws in Billings,” Herman said. “So we did a fake tree just for simplicity.”

When asked what working cowboys want most for Christmas, Herman’s answer was predictably practical.

“Good mittens, the warmest ones you can find,” he said. “I like ones that you can peel back and expose the fingers. But good mittens are key. We are riding an hour to an hour and a half everyday out through the weaned calves, so it’s nice to stay warm.”