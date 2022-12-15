Herman ranch finishes fall weaning, continues direct marketing

On the Herman ranch just south of Hardin, the outfit just finished up weaning their spring calves, a process that was delayed a bit this year due to the weather.

“We started some fenceline weaning this fall and decided not to give preweaning shots this year due to the weather,” Lamont Herman related. “We usually give preweaning shots 30 to 40 days before weaning but this year September was so dry and the calves were trailing in the dust so by the time we got to them to the corrals, we let them bother back up and decided not to precondition. It’s just too much stress with the shots.

“Every producer has their opinions on how to do this,” he added.

Lamont and his wife Jennifer and their three children live on the ranch near Hardin that was founded by Lamont’s great grandparents in the 1930s. They run a herd of roughly 350 head of Angus cattle that are sold both commercially and direct to customers. The ranch sells at the Billings Farmers’ Market, as well as through their retail store at 524 Liberty in Billings under the label “Montana Prime Meats.”

The ranch calves twice a year, spring and fall, and uses the system not only to provide a steady supply of beef for their direct marketing, but also to get the best use out of their bulls.

“With our current program we can use the bulls for two breeding seasons a year, which makes sense when a bull costs around $4,500 to $5,500,” Lamont said. “This way, you are getting twice as many calves.”

Having a rotating calf crop is essential to the Lamont’s direct marketing program and takes a different direction than most commercial operations.

“We need to have calves up to butcher weight at different times in the year,” he explained. “Our fall calves, for example, will have to go through their first winter as baby calves and their next winter before they are ready to butcher at 18 months.”

With many producers trying to pencil expensive feed this winter, Herman said their ranch benefits from the Chinook winds that can come to the base of the Big Horn Mountains near their ranch.

“We are in some steep country, so the snow will blow out a lot of the time,” he said. “Our cows can benefit from having access to feed on the ground instead of being 100 percent reliant on a bale of hay. It can be 30 degrees colder down by the river than it is up here.”

While managing the weaning of spring calves and the fall calving season, Herman said the ranch is focused on its overall objective.

“We would like to get to the point where we are selling all of our calves up to butcher weight through our meat business,” he said. “We sold about 100 animals direct this year and we are working towards pushing our whole ranch through the store. That’s what we’d like to see when the dust settles at the end of the day.”