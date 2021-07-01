Hot temperatures stress Merriman’s crops

MALTA, Mont. – Sizzling hot, dry days continued to swelter many of the farms and ranches in northeastern Montana as spring came to a close. Temperatures surged into the 90s and were accompanied by little rainfall.
“It has been really hot and dry – 109 degrees earlier this week (June 18). I talked with my father-in-law and he said the conditions are as bad, if not worse, than they were in the 1980s,” said Cliff Merriman, who owns 4M Farms with his wife, Anna, and kids, Beau and Courtney.
While Cliff wasn’t farming then, he knows what the heat feels like now out in the farm fields.
“We have had some rain, but it is so hot, it is burning it right off. We didn’t have much for runoff this spring, so the reservoirs around here are getting low,” he said.
When Cliff and Anna went out to the Matador Ranch to move their yearlings, it felt like a “cool vacation” in comparison to conditions back at 4M Farm headquarters.
“We were kind of joking when we were out there because we were along Beaver Creek with the yearlings,” he said. “The creek was running well because of those rainstorms that had come through, so the grass was green and the yearlings were fat and sassy. We were saying, ‘Hey, this is just like a nice vacation.’”
Their fields 60 miles away have gotten more rainfall than they have at farm headquarters, so the crops there are thriving.
Cliff, who is an agronomist, said the crops are a “mixed bag” this year and that the grasshoppers have been “terrible.”
Because they have certified organic fields, they can’t use insecticide.
“We had our organic inspection today (June 18), and we did kind of a farm tour with the inspector,” Cliff said.
Throughout the region, grasshoppers have devastated a lot of alfalfa, including the grasses in the ditches. The Merrimans don’t have alfalfa, so the hoppers are hitting their wheat, instead.
But the wheat is young enough that it could pull out of it – as long as it rains.
“The spring wheat is up and going. But we do need more moisture,” Cliff said. Wheat also likes cooler weather at night. “We had a nice rainstorm up at our lease (60 miles away) and the hoppers aren’t as bad there. Our spring wheat is doing better up there.”
Their safflower is just emerging, with the crop having been entirely planted up at their lease.
“After the rainstorm, we did get the heat, so we are hoping it doesn’t crust,” he said.
The mustard is also coming up in the fields. It is somewhat heat stressed and stunted from the hot, dry weather.
Their cover crops provide all the forage their cow/calf pairs need during the year. Currently, the pairs are out grazing and doing “okay,” although they don’t care for the heat, Cliff said.
“Our cover crops are up and doing good, and we’re hoping the hoppers leave most of it alone,” he said. “We’d like to have enough cover crop left over at the end of summer to be able to hay it.”
They hayed some of their cover crops last year.
Meanwhile, their sow recently had 10 piglets, and she and the piglets are doing well.
“The pigs have plenty of cool water and mud if they want it,” he said.
Anna said they have only been raising pigs for a couple of years and enjoy it. Usually, they only have piglets in the December/January timeframe, so they would be ready for kids for fair, but the boar accidentally got in at the wrong time.
“It was a surprise litter,” she said, with a laugh. Anna added they would wean the little pigs in a couple of months, so the sow has plenty of time to recover to have piglets in mid-winter.
The Merrimans finished branding their calves. All the neighbors in the region gather at each place to brand, and it was the Merriman’s turn last week.
“We have our calves branded and vaccinated,” Cliff said.
Beau and Courtney recently returned from 4-H camp, where they had a good time. The two are planning to show pigs this year at the county fair for 4-H, and they are also doing 4-H projects with leather.
The Merrimans are finishing up plans for the Montana Organic Association (MOA) farm tour on July 6, which is taking place at their farm.
“We’re finalizing speakers and planning for the food that will be served,” Anna said. “Cliff will probably speak at the cover crop field and talk about the cow/calves grazing it.”
They have their planting machinery parked up at the lease farm because they are considering planting some fall crops.
During the last week of June, Cliff and Anna said they planned to finish up summer fallowing.
“We want to get it done before our tour and get the weeds knocked down before they get too tall,” Anna added.
Meanwhile, the region’s farmers and ranchers are hoping for more rain.
“Some of our neighbors are having to move their cattle more because they are running out of water. They do have grass left over from last year, but it is getting kind of drastic,” he said. “If it will straighten out and rain pretty soon, we’ll all be okay.”
There is a chance of rain in the near forecast, and they are looking forward to receiving more moisture.