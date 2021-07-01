Hot temperatures stress Merriman’s crops

MALTA, Mont. – Sizzling hot, dry days continued to swelter many of the farms and ranches in northeastern Montana as spring came to a close. Temperatures surged into the 90s and were accompanied by little rainfall.

“It has been really hot and dry – 109 degrees earlier this week (June 18). I talked with my father-in-law and he said the conditions are as bad, if not worse, than they were in the 1980s,” said Cliff Merriman, who owns 4M Farms with his wife, Anna, and kids, Beau and Courtney.

While Cliff wasn’t farming then, he knows what the heat feels like now out in the farm fields.

“We have had some rain, but it is so hot, it is burning it right off. We didn’t have much for runoff this spring, so the reservoirs around here are getting low,” he said.

When Cliff and Anna went out to the Matador Ranch to move their yearlings, it felt like a “cool vacation” in comparison to conditions back at 4M Farm headquarters.

“We were kind of joking when we were out there because we were along Beaver Creek with the yearlings,” he said. “The creek was running well because of those rainstorms that had come through, so the grass was green and the yearlings were fat and sassy. We were saying, ‘Hey, this is just like a nice vacation.’”

Their fields 60 miles away have gotten more rainfall than they have at farm headquarters, so the crops there are thriving.

Cliff, who is an agronomist, said the crops are a “mixed bag” this year and that the grasshoppers have been “terrible.”