Jim delivers bulls to Wisconsin; Springdale experiences high winds

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – In addition to offering Black Angus genetics that are appreciated by the beef industry, Felton Angus Ranch also prides themselves on the superior customer service they offer bull buyers. Part of that customer service offering involves bull delivery, which Jim Felton was still doing a month and a half after the sale.

“I am actually 125 miles north of Madison, Wis., as we speak,” Jim stated during a phone interview on March 30.

The 16-hour run from Springdale, Mont., is one Jim usually likes to do straight through. A steady flow of Red Bull energy drinks and Sirius XM’s Hair Nation radio station keep him going. On this particular trip, Jim’s sister was co-piloting and reprieving Jim every so often.

The brother-sister hauling duo switch driving back and forth on the long runs with Jim usually navigating the rig through the big cities like Minneapolis. When hitting high traffic areas in a four-door pickup and Wilson stock trailer loaded with bulls, Jim’s advice is to pick a lane and stick with it. He also advises to not always trust your GPS.

“We got lost once and ended up in downtown Chicago in a rough neighborhood. People kept turning their head and looking at us. You could tell they were wondering, ‘What the heck is that thing?’” Jim recounted.

This particular adventure involved a missed turn and the GPS assuring Jim that if they stayed on the route they would end up on the state highway bound for Gary, Ind. The GPS did lead them to the state highway, but there was no on-ramp, so Jim ended up navigating his rig further south until finally he could get onto the highway.