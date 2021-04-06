Jim delivers bulls to Wisconsin; Springdale experiences high winds

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – In addition to offering Black Angus genetics that are appreciated by the beef industry, Felton Angus Ranch also prides themselves on the superior customer service they offer bull buyers. Part of that customer service offering involves bull delivery, which Jim Felton was still doing a month and a half after the sale.
“I am actually 125 miles north of Madison, Wis., as we speak,” Jim stated during a phone interview on March 30.
The 16-hour run from Springdale, Mont., is one Jim usually likes to do straight through. A steady flow of Red Bull energy drinks and Sirius XM’s Hair Nation radio station keep him going. On this particular trip, Jim’s sister was co-piloting and reprieving Jim every so often.
The brother-sister hauling duo switch driving back and forth on the long runs with Jim usually navigating the rig through the big cities like Minneapolis. When hitting high traffic areas in a four-door pickup and Wilson stock trailer loaded with bulls, Jim’s advice is to pick a lane and stick with it. He also advises to not always trust your GPS.
“We got lost once and ended up in downtown Chicago in a rough neighborhood. People kept turning their head and looking at us. You could tell they were wondering, ‘What the heck is that thing?’” Jim recounted.
This particular adventure involved a missed turn and the GPS assuring Jim that if they stayed on the route they would end up on the state highway bound for Gary, Ind. The GPS did lead them to the state highway, but there was no on-ramp, so Jim ended up navigating his rig further south until finally he could get onto the highway.
“It was interesting. I could probably write a book just about bull delivering,” Jim chuckled.
Delivering the majority of the sale bulls is of course time consuming, but Jim wants to have a connection with his customers so they know who to turn to if there are ever any questions. He has also found that going that extra mile – literally – and delivering bulls has helped foster relations with people that turn into repeat bull buyers.
Aside from delivering bulls, life on the ranch is still plugging along. There are still feeder calves to feed and calving is still on going. Jim predicts the commercial cows are nearly 60 percent done and the registered heifers are just getting started. Some of the registered cows over at the Ashland ranch have also just begun to calve.
In Springdale, weather has been prime for calving. That is, except for the wind. On Monday, March 29, much of the state of Montana experienced high wind warnings. If the wind is bad in Montana, it is safe to bet it will be worst coming off of the Crazy Mountains.
The horrendous winds blew over some of Jim’s windbreaks and toppled his neighbor’s grain bin. Trees were reported to have been blown over in Livingston and a small fire at the Springdale fishing access was made worse by the gale force winds.
“We get a lot of wind, but this was special. This was something I don’t think we have quite witnessed in a while,” Jim said.
All Jim can really hope is the winds are blowing west so that when he leaves Wisconsin he has a nice tailwind all the way back home. Once back on the ranch, Jim will be feeding, calving and gearing up for planting because it is nearly that time of year again.
With this being the last report for the Feltons, The Prairie Star would like to thank Jim and the family for allowing us to follow along with their operation over the winter months. We wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors.