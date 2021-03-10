Jim Felton begins delivering bulls, heads to California

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – With their 48th annual bull sale behind them and nothing but unseasonably warm weather on the horizon, life is still busy as ever on the Felton Angus Ranch.

The end of February saw Jim Felton beginning to make bull deliveries, starting first with the short distance hauls. Bulls that go out of state require quite a bit of paper work, as they must be bled and trich tested, as well, so Jim has been waiting to get those bulled delivered. The Feltons sold bulls into 16 different states, literally from coast to coast. While Jim will not make all of the out-of-state bull deliveries, he tries to do as many as he can.

For his first long-haul destination, Jim planned to strike out for California on March 3, dropping bulls in southern Idaho along the way. When hauling animals that far of a distance, Jim tries to make the trip straight through so the bulls don’t have to be unloaded and spend the night in unfamiliar settings.

“We run a little bigger stock trailer, so the bulls have room to walk around and lay down if they want,” he explained.

With the plan of taking off on Wed., March 3, Jim hoped to be rolling onto the ranch in California by Thursday morning. That amount of windshield time takes some determination and a certain amount of caffeine. Jim admits that coffee and sugar-free Red Bulls do keep him going on these long runs.

“Outside of Montana there are those Maverick gas stations. Those are my favorite because you can roll in there at 2 a.m. and they will have coffee ready for you,” Jim laughed.