Jim Felton begins delivering bulls, heads to California

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – With their 48th annual bull sale behind them and nothing but unseasonably warm weather on the horizon, life is still busy as ever on the Felton Angus Ranch.
The end of February saw Jim Felton beginning to make bull deliveries, starting first with the short distance hauls. Bulls that go out of state require quite a bit of paper work, as they must be bled and trich tested, as well, so Jim has been waiting to get those bulled delivered. The Feltons sold bulls into 16 different states, literally from coast to coast. While Jim will not make all of the out-of-state bull deliveries, he tries to do as many as he can.
For his first long-haul destination, Jim planned to strike out for California on March 3, dropping bulls in southern Idaho along the way. When hauling animals that far of a distance, Jim tries to make the trip straight through so the bulls don’t have to be unloaded and spend the night in unfamiliar settings.
“We run a little bigger stock trailer, so the bulls have room to walk around and lay down if they want,” he explained.
With the plan of taking off on Wed., March 3, Jim hoped to be rolling onto the ranch in California by Thursday morning. That amount of windshield time takes some determination and a certain amount of caffeine. Jim admits that coffee and sugar-free Red Bulls do keep him going on these long runs.
“Outside of Montana there are those Maverick gas stations. Those are my favorite because you can roll in there at 2 a.m. and they will have coffee ready for you,” Jim laughed.
Jim’s trip to California won’t be all about delivering bulls. His final drop off destination just happens to be near a Kirby Manufacturing plant. Jim runs a Kirby feed truck, so since he is going to be so close to the manufacturing plant, he plans to swing in, pick up some parts and maybe try and get a tour.
Once he gets back home to Springdale, Jim’s Duramax trailer will hardly have time to cool off before he will be off to Cody, Wyo., with a load of fat cattle and a few more bulls that will need delivered, as well.
“Yeah, it’s starting to heat up a little bit,” he said.
Back home on the ranch, the cows and feeder calves still need to be fed. The Felton’s commercial cows are just beginning to calve, averaging only one or two calves a day, but the weather couldn’t be any more perfect for calving. Nearly 50-degree days make for enjoyable calving, that is for sure.
“I told my dad it’s a pretty good time to go to California when it is 50 degrees out those cows should be able to calve by themselves,” Jim added.
Jim’s feeder calves are still out in a pasture on hay. As an astute market watcher, Jim has noticed the feeder market has been fairly decent recently, so next on the docket will be to get a pot-load of calves put together and videoed. The plan is to sell them on Superior around the end of March.
There are other odds and ends that need done on the ranch this time of year and Jim is thankful to have such a good crew working for him. Before too long calving will be in full swing. It is crazy how time can fly like that.