Joe Dooling begins second cutting of alfalfa

HELENA, Mont. – In the heart of western Montana, just 12 miles away from the state’s historic capitol, lays Dooling’s Cedar Creek Land and Livestock. The juxtaposition of agriculture and urban living has its challenges, no doubt, but owners Joe and Julie Dooling take everything in stride as they raise hay, malt barley, and cattle on the urban interface.
Summer has seemingly flown by for Joe. With all of this first cutting hay either neatly stacked or hauled off by the middle of July, he was able to enjoy a few precious days without haying towards the end of the month. The break didn’t last long because by Aug. 1, Joe reported he had all of his second cutting laid down with half of it already baled. Joe was happy to say the crop was running a little above average.
“Heat, fertilizer, and water just makes it all grow,” he stated.
In addition to harvesting his second cutting of alfalfa, Joe was also knocking down his grain hay. Those two adventures certainly keep Joe and his son, Tyler, extremely busy, but there is still more to come.
“The malt barley is getting ready. I bet we will be in it in a week or two,” Joe said.
Looking out across his malt barley fields, the untrained eye would say the crop is ready, but experience and a lesson learned while visiting Australia has taught Joe differently.
“I think it is ready to go now, so I am using the old rule of thumb that you wait 10 days. In Australia they used to say, ‘if the grain looks ready, go to the beach for a week,’” he said with a chuckle.
Joe’s grain held out really good for most of the summer, but unfortunately, grasshoppers, which have nearly devastated eastern Montana, migrated their way west. The destructive chewing herbivores came in to Joe’s malt barley crop at the eleventh hour and he is worried quality could be effected. Looking back at his years in production agriculture, Joe can never remember a year where grasshoppers were so bad in the Helena Valley.
“The grasshoppers are starting to come in really strong. I’ve been custom picking (bales) for people and there are some places the grasshoppers are really bad. It will look like a wave out in front of you,” he said.
Aside from his hay and malt barley, Joe reports that his cattle are looking good. He has pairs out on summer lease ground in both Three Forks and Augusta. Despite the heat and dry conditions, Joe’s calves keep putting on weight, so he is feeling very blessed right now.
He is continuing to work on a deal to procure a substantial amount of hay from the southeast United States and have it trucked up to Montana. His knowledge of the hay industry, connections with producers in other states, and his understanding of the rail system have all served him well as he continues to orchestrate a plan.
To help minimize shipping costs, Joe and his partners on this deal are investigating having the hay condensed into cake, that way more tonnage can be efficiently transported via rail. Cake could be hauled in belly dump cars and easily delivered to co-ops across Montana, if need be.
No matter if it is in cake form or bale form, the bottom line is Montana needs more hay. Joe is well aware of this fact and he is hoping he can help relieve the crisis.
“The hole is so big, we have got to do something or we are going to lose half the cattle in this state,” he said somberly.
Joe is dedicated to seeing this plan through and fingers crossed it will all come to fruition.
In the meantime, he remains busy as ever and blessed as ever to be able to do what he loves.