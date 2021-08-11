Joe Dooling begins second cutting of alfalfa

HELENA, Mont. – In the heart of western Montana, just 12 miles away from the state’s historic capitol, lays Dooling’s Cedar Creek Land and Livestock. The juxtaposition of agriculture and urban living has its challenges, no doubt, but owners Joe and Julie Dooling take everything in stride as they raise hay, malt barley, and cattle on the urban interface.

Summer has seemingly flown by for Joe. With all of this first cutting hay either neatly stacked or hauled off by the middle of July, he was able to enjoy a few precious days without haying towards the end of the month. The break didn’t last long because by Aug. 1, Joe reported he had all of his second cutting laid down with half of it already baled. Joe was happy to say the crop was running a little above average.

“Heat, fertilizer, and water just makes it all grow,” he stated.

In addition to harvesting his second cutting of alfalfa, Joe was also knocking down his grain hay. Those two adventures certainly keep Joe and his son, Tyler, extremely busy, but there is still more to come.

“The malt barley is getting ready. I bet we will be in it in a week or two,” Joe said.

Looking out across his malt barley fields, the untrained eye would say the crop is ready, but experience and a lesson learned while visiting Australia has taught Joe differently.

“I think it is ready to go now, so I am using the old rule of thumb that you wait 10 days. In Australia they used to say, ‘if the grain looks ready, go to the beach for a week,’” he said with a chuckle.