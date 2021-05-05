Joe Dooling farms, raises cattle on the rural-urban interface

HELENA, Mont. – Founded as a gold camp in the 1860s, Helena is a city rich with Montana history. It became the territorial and eventual state capitol, with the current Capitol building completed in 1902. According to the latest census, Helena is the state’s sixth most populated city, so by Montana standards, it is quite the metropolitan area, and right smack dab in the thick of it all is Cedar Creek Land and Livestock, owned by Joe and Julie Dooling.

Originally from Dillon, Mont., a job brought Joe to the Helena Valley in 1999. By 2003, Joe took a chance and stepped off on his own.

“I knew a guy who had 260 acres under two center pivots and was looking for someone to lease it, so I leased it. I didn’t have a tractor and I didn’t have a baler, all I had was my pickup and I had to beg, borrow and steal those first couple of years to get it done,” Joe recollected.

Thankfully, Joe’s tenacity, combined with the federally-guaranteed water that lease land was allotted out of Canyon Ferry Dam, made for successful crop years and he was able to start building an operation. Today, Cedar Creek Land and Livestock raises alfalfa and malt barley under eight center pivots with all of the water federally-guaranteed. They also run about 150 head of momma cows.

Having access to guaranteed water is certainly a farmer’s dream, but farming in the Helena Valley comes with its own set of challenges, Joe admits. The biggest of which is simply the people.

“The last time I counted I had over 120 neighbors. There are subdivisions all around, so I am the definition of urban interface farming,” he added.