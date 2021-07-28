Joe Dooling wraps up first cutting, works on getting more hay into Montana

HELENA, Mont. – Shortly after the Fourth of July, Montana started on fire. The timber lands of western Montana and the grass prairies of the east, both so dry from a lack of precipitation, smoldered, ignited, and then set ablaze in a matter of days. By the middle of July, smoke from the fires had settled across the state creating a haze in the sky.

“We are pretty smoky here and it is starting to have some effect on the growth because we just don’t have the direct sunlight,” Joe Dooling said during a phone update on July 15.

Joe said his malt barley was just beginning to turn, so its growth was not impacted by the smoke, but his alfalfa, which is just about ready for second cutting, has been thwarted just a bit.

This year, given the circumstances, Joe has been really pushing his crop to produce tonnage wise. He fertilized his hay fields as soon as all the bales were picked and he is leaving the fields under water a tick longer then he normally would. Usually, Joe begins cutting at the first signs of blooming because his hay is priced based on relative feed value. This year is certainly an anomaly when it comes to pricing hay, but the farm must go on, so Joe is simply adjusting to the current production demands.

“There is nothing even to compare to this year. I’m leaving my alfalfa under water so I can get more growth because this year hay is all about tonnage,” he added.

Between the fertilizing and managing of water, Joe’s alfalfa fields are kind of staggered in their production stages, which is another unusual thing about this year. He usually just turns all his water off, hays his fields, then turns the water back on so all the fields are ready to go at relatively the same time. This year, Joe is just wrapping up first cutting on one field while another one of this fields at a different location in the Helena Valley is just about ready for second cutting.