Johnsons deal with wind as they get ready for weaning

DELL, Mont. – For Jeff Johnson and his two sons, Tony and Dan, the month of December resembled something fairly close to normal. Life has settled into the monotonous rhythm of feeding cows, keeping busy with paperwork and settling in for the evenings.
The weather has been interesting, but after a year like 2020, nothing has come to be unexpected. Thus far things have been dry and unseasonably warm, which puts the Johnsons in an interesting predicament. They are enjoying the warm weather, no doubt, but like most ranchers in the area, winter snow pack sustains irrigating water and springs during the summer. Thankfully, a bit of snow finally fell on Dec. 14.
“It was a little colder for a few days, so we bumped the cows up on feed for a bit,” Tony explained during a phone update on Dec. 21.
For cattle, most often their best defense against the cold is a full stomach. As their rumen digests food it percolates, so to speak, producing and releasing energy. That internal energy works wonders at keeping the animal warm.
The cold snap was short lived. By the week of Christmas, temperatures in southwest Montana were nearing 50 degrees. Tony said the snow on the south end of the ranch had begun to melt while the north end was still holding on to some.
The Johnson’s operation lies in some of Montana’s most picturesque county with large, commanding mountains within view from every direction. Those mountains can act as protectors, warding off big storm movements that develop over the divide in Idaho. However, those same mountains can also act as funnels and accelerants for wind.
If and when the wind blows, the easiest of ranch tasks can become daunting, and nothing is more depressing then a beautiful Montana blue bird day that is coupled with gale force winds. Unfortunately, the peaceful weather the Johnson’s experienced after the mid-December snowstorm didn’t last long, as wind shortly thereafter became tenacious.
“The wind has been on and off recently, but it is getting old,” Tony lamented.
After the cows were fed in the morning, the Johnsons escaped the wind by holding up inside doing paperwork. Looking ahead to the warmer months of spring, the Johnsons filled out paperwork with the local weed district because they are offering a cost-share program in the area where the Johnson’s ranch is located.
“We might be getting a helicopter in here to spray some weeds,” he said.
Weed control can be a constant battle for agriculturalists and the rugged country the Johnsons run on is often inaccessible to vehicles, which makes spraying weeds very difficult, if not impossible. A helicopter would be able to reach those hide-hole places and hopefully the effort will reduce noxious weeds like houndstongue, Canada thistle and henbane.
Tony and Dan took advantage of the quietness surrounding the holidays by planning and scheduling the cattle work that will need to be done shortly after the first of the year. Calves will need to be weaned and put into the feedlot and bulls will need to be pulled. For Dan, January and February also means the beginning of the spring bull sale run, a busy time of year for him because of his job with Superior Livestock.
“Usually we have weaning pretty well wrapped up by the time I get busy videoing bulls. For the most part, January and February are a little slower on the ranch. There will just be a ton of feeding to do,” Dan stated.
The Johnsons had a laid back, family Christmas before their corrals were to begin filling with calves. Before too long there will be hay to grind, rations to mix and plenty of bovine that will need to be fed every single day. Although feeding can get a little repetitive and cumbersome, it can’t be avoided as part of a ranch year. With Jeff, Tony and Dan all on hand to help with the task, thankfully it all goes by a little quicker.