Johnsons deal with wind as they get ready for weaning

DELL, Mont. – For Jeff Johnson and his two sons, Tony and Dan, the month of December resembled something fairly close to normal. Life has settled into the monotonous rhythm of feeding cows, keeping busy with paperwork and settling in for the evenings.

The weather has been interesting, but after a year like 2020, nothing has come to be unexpected. Thus far things have been dry and unseasonably warm, which puts the Johnsons in an interesting predicament. They are enjoying the warm weather, no doubt, but like most ranchers in the area, winter snow pack sustains irrigating water and springs during the summer. Thankfully, a bit of snow finally fell on Dec. 14.

“It was a little colder for a few days, so we bumped the cows up on feed for a bit,” Tony explained during a phone update on Dec. 21.

For cattle, most often their best defense against the cold is a full stomach. As their rumen digests food it percolates, so to speak, producing and releasing energy. That internal energy works wonders at keeping the animal warm.

The cold snap was short lived. By the week of Christmas, temperatures in southwest Montana were nearing 50 degrees. Tony said the snow on the south end of the ranch had begun to melt while the north end was still holding on to some.

The Johnson’s operation lies in some of Montana’s most picturesque county with large, commanding mountains within view from every direction. Those mountains can act as protectors, warding off big storm movements that develop over the divide in Idaho. However, those same mountains can also act as funnels and accelerants for wind.