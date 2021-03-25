Johnsons pray for rain, Jeff heads to Helena to testify

DELL, Mont. – Spring is certainly in the air in southwest Montana as the temperatures rise and the snow melts. Although Jeff Johnson and his sons, Tony and Dan, are looking forward to weather that is warmer and more stable, the lack of moisture they have received over the last few months is starting to take its toll on the landscape.

For the last few years the Johnsons have taken a bunch of their cows and turned them out on a grass lease in an area known as the Bon Accord, which lies just to the east of the historic ghost town of Bannack. The country is rough and no fun to gather, but its seclusion has made it to be good winter grass country, at least until this year.

“Dad went to go check fence before we turned out and he called and said, ‘Well I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is we won’t be turning out in Bon Accord this year,’” Tony reflected during a phone update on March 16.

“Yeah I drove all over that country. I even went to places the cows don’t normally get to and still couldn’t find any grass. I put on 34 miles that day,” Jeff responded.

The dry, high desert like ecosystems in the mountains of southwest Montana live and die on fall rains and winter snowpack. Severely lacking in both so far this season, the Johnsons can only hope that spring will bring enough rain to resuscitate the rangelands back to life.

In anticipation of further dry conditions, the Johnsons have turned on their main irrigation ditch, two weeks early. The ditch is fed by Big Sheep Creek and old timers in the area have commented to Jeff that they have never seen the creek this low in the winter.