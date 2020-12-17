Johnsons remain busy marketing cattle, pre-conditioning calves

DELL, Mont. – After a fun, food- and friend-filled “shops-giving,” Jeff Johnson and his two sons, Tony and Dan, were happy to round out November and start the last month of 2020 with a slightly lighter to-do list. Although the trio will say the first week of December was a slower week, the everyday duties of ranch life kept them all busy.

Jeff and youngest son, Dan, are still busy shipping calves and marketing cattle for Superior Livestock. On Dec. 7, Jeff shipped 600 steers out of Dillon that are destined for Prime Pursuits, a feeder calf program born out of a partnership with 44 Farms and Walmart. Calves in the program are ultimately destined to wind up in the meat section of 500 Walmart stores across the American Southeast.

“This was a ‘weigh on the truck’ deal, so I left the house early, got to the scale by 7:30 a.m., and weighed six trucks empty. Then I went to the ranch, sorted through cattle and then loaded six trucks. We then went back to the scale, weighed the trucks again and then sent them on their way,” Jeff said.

Jeff explained that weighing calves on the truck is advantageous for those who do not have certified scales on hand to weigh cattle on the hoof. Jeff was scheduled to ship another batch of calves using the same method on Dec. 8.

While Jeff only had to drive about 50 miles from his home to Dillon to ship calves, Dan had a much longer drive to Worland, Wyo., where he videoed bred heifers that were to be sold in the Leachman High Altitude Sale. Dan’s job with Superior Livestock takes him all over the country from Florida to Montana and California to North Carolina and everywhere in between.