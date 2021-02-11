Johnsons sort calves, help work buffalo

DELL, Mont. – Ranch life and its work has remained rather steady for Jeff, Tony and Dan Johnson. As the calendar flipped to February, the Johnsons began the process of sexing and sizing their calves in the feedlot, a job that also included grabbing some check weights.

“Today’s batch of steers weighed 410 pounds and Friday’s bunch weighed 430 pounds, so they are pleasantly on track,” Tony reported during a phone call on Monday, Feb. 1.

As fall calvers, the Johnsons are able to hit a bit of a niche market – one that is opposite of the more traditional calf market. They strive every year to produce calves that are about 600 pounds and ready for grass by May. To do this the Johnson calves must average about two pounds of gain per day in the feedlot. The Johnsons are able to achieve this rate of gain by feeding their calves a predominantly hay-based diet with the steers getting some pellets mixed in, as well.

The end of January saw the Johnsons mixing work with a little fun as they got to help preg-check, bleed and process about 160 head of buffalo. Tony explained they lease grass from a ranch that runs buffalo, so once a year they get to help work the animals, which is quite the highlight.

“We like to help them because the people that run the place help us quite a bit when we’ve got cattle up there,” he added.

Buffalo work different then cattle because in their true essence, they are wild animals. Because of this, chutes set up to work buffalo have a heavy “crash gate” at the head of the chute. Buffalo are more slab-shouldered and they are always clipping right along, so the traditional chutes aren’t always guaranteed to stop a one ton buffalo. The crash gate acts as the emergency stop. On this particular adventure, Tony worked the hydraulic chute with the crash gate while Dan gave the buffalo shots and a dose of Safe-Guard.