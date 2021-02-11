Johnsons sort calves, help work buffalo

DELL, Mont. – Ranch life and its work has remained rather steady for Jeff, Tony and Dan Johnson. As the calendar flipped to February, the Johnsons began the process of sexing and sizing their calves in the feedlot, a job that also included grabbing some check weights.
“Today’s batch of steers weighed 410 pounds and Friday’s bunch weighed 430 pounds, so they are pleasantly on track,” Tony reported during a phone call on Monday, Feb. 1.
As fall calvers, the Johnsons are able to hit a bit of a niche market – one that is opposite of the more traditional calf market. They strive every year to produce calves that are about 600 pounds and ready for grass by May. To do this the Johnson calves must average about two pounds of gain per day in the feedlot. The Johnsons are able to achieve this rate of gain by feeding their calves a predominantly hay-based diet with the steers getting some pellets mixed in, as well.
The end of January saw the Johnsons mixing work with a little fun as they got to help preg-check, bleed and process about 160 head of buffalo. Tony explained they lease grass from a ranch that runs buffalo, so once a year they get to help work the animals, which is quite the highlight.
“We like to help them because the people that run the place help us quite a bit when we’ve got cattle up there,” he added.
Buffalo work different then cattle because in their true essence, they are wild animals. Because of this, chutes set up to work buffalo have a heavy “crash gate” at the head of the chute. Buffalo are more slab-shouldered and they are always clipping right along, so the traditional chutes aren’t always guaranteed to stop a one ton buffalo. The crash gate acts as the emergency stop. On this particular adventure, Tony worked the hydraulic chute with the crash gate while Dan gave the buffalo shots and a dose of Safe-Guard.
In between sorting calves and processing buffalo, Dan has been busy going to bull sales across the region. He says his schedule is pretty hectic, but it is a good chance to see some country and a wonderful opportunity to help sell some high quality seedstock.
“The bull sales have been well attended and I’d say the internet presence is just as good as, if not better than it was before,” Dan observed.
For Jeff, these last few weeks have kept him busy consigning cattle, doing his year-end banking and working on accounting stuff. It is that time of year again, and as a life-long stockmen, Jeff is astutely aware of how important the business end of his cattle enterprise is. After all these years he even admits he doesn’t mind the clerical work.
“I’ve always been really thankful for the people we’ve got behind us. We’ve got a really good accountant in our small town (Dillon) and our bankers have been just super,” Jeff noted.
In addition to business necessities, Jeff has followed up on some communications regarding releasing the Hidden Pasture Creek Wilderness Study Area (WSA). The area outlined in the Hidden Pasture Creek WSA is close to the Johnson’s ranch and includes pivots and even part of a road, so it really has no business even being protected as a WSA anymore. It seems the paperwork to release it has simply been lost on someone’s desk in Washington, D.C., years ago, so Jeff and other producers in the area have been working to get that lost paperwork shuffled back to the top of the pile.
“It’s going to be moving in to the legislative channels here within the next week or two, so it’s moving forward and hopefully it will work out,” Jeff stated.
Ranching is indeed a full-time job, but the Johnsons prove there is more to it than just feeding cows. There is paperwork that needs done and industry issues that need to be advocated for. Turns out there are occasional buffalo that may need worked along the way, too.