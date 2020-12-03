DELL, Mont. – Mild November temperatures made for perfect ranching conditions, if such a thing actually exists, for Jeff Johnson and his two sons, Tony and Dan. Southwest Montana has been known to experience some extreme weather patterns, so the sun-filled days of late fall have been greatly appreciated.
During a phone update on Nov. 22, Tony Johnson explained that all of the ranch cattle are now on feed, receiving about a half ration. The Johnsons fall calve, so usually they start feeding all of their cattle sometime in November. Once the calves are weaned after the first of January, the cows will then be kicked out to pasture as their nutritional needs will be lower without a calf by their side.
“This year we bought a bunch of grain hay. We usually feed with hydra-beds, and we will continue to do so, but we bought two bale processors this year to more efficiently feed out the grain hay. There has been a bit of learning curve running those, but so far so good,” Tony said.
Jeff and his two sons stay busy on the ranch, but having the extra hands is especially helpful this time of year when both Jeff and his youngest son, Dan, are busy with their jobs as reps for Superior Livestock. The heart of November found Jeff on the road selling loads of calves and bred cows.
The bred cows were coming out of a dispersal sale in Pinedale, Wyo. Brokering the deal required Jeff to make three trips over to Wyoming, which from his house in Dell is about 220 miles one way. On Friday, Nov. 13, Jeff once again took off from his house and drove over to Pinedale to sort, load the cows and get them all on the road.
“We sorted 525 cows out of approximately 600 head. We wanted to get the semis loaded and out of there before the weather got bad. We got the semis out, but on the way home we had about 200 miles of icy roads. I left at 4 a.m., and got home at 8 p.m., that night,” Jeff said.
The day may have been long, but Jeff’s shipping adventures were not over yet. The following Friday, Nov. 20, Jeff was loading up a set of steers for a customer when one of the truckers hired to haul the calves out ended up having a heart attack. Jeff was able to get the gentlemen loaded in his pickup and rushed the eight miles out of the ranch headquarters to meet the ambulance on the main highway.
Jeff’s quick thinking and even quicker Chevy pickup helped get the trucker to medical personal just in time. After emergency surgery the trucker is now doing well and on the road to recovery.
Representing thousands of calves and cows every fall for the few decades, Jeff has had a few experiences, but even he admits this fall has been a season only the year 2020 could create.
Dan, too, has had a busy few weeks as he wraps up the last of his scheduled fall bull sales. COVID-19 has even impacted how bull sales around the region are conducted and Dan has had to become adaptable and even more versed in technology.
Aside from his busy duties as a purebred representative for Superior Livestock and working on his family ranch, Dan is also the president of Southwest Montana Stockman’s Association. The organization had their annual fall meeting in November, which Dan largely helped organize.
“We had a lot or reports given and it went really well. We got a lot of compliments on it,” Dan said.
Between the ranch and trucking adventures, it’s a miracle the Johnsons have time to be involved in grassroots organizations, but they all are. Both Dan and Jeff are involved in Montana Stockgrowers Association at the local and state level and Tony is also on the local Northwest Farm Credit advisory board.
The fall has been busy for the Johnsons, but Dan says things have actually slowed down from where they were earlier. Come the first of the year, the Johnsons will be busy weaning and working calves and the spring bull sale run will begin again for Dan.