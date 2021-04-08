Johnsons thankful for some moisture at the end of March

DELL, Mont. – While most ranchers in southwest Montana are busy calving, the calves of ranchers Jeff, Tony, and Dan Johnson are already weaned, sold and awaiting delivery. This time of year the days have a tendency to run together, but the Johnsons won’t complain because their prayers for some moisture were finally answered.

“We got some snow last night, like about an inch. In the long run it might not amount to anything, but it is a nice relief,” Tony said during a phone update on March 26.

Temperatures had been dropping the days leading up to the snow, but in the following days they were expected to rise again. Tony predicted the snow wouldn’t last long, with temps nearing the low 50s expected for Saturday, March 27.

Even though the snow wouldn’t hang around, the Johnsons and their land were eternally thankful for the blast of moisture.

“We thought we were going to be brushing our fields all week, so the snow kind of put a damper on that, but we found other stuff to do,” Tony added.

Despite the colder temperatures experienced at the end of March, the Johnsons bundled up to go lend a neighbor a helping hand. It seems the trio has gotten quite the reputation for being top-notch buffalo herders as they once again found themselves helping process the big beasts. This time in particular they were helping work some two-year-old feeder heifers for famed buffalo rancher, Ted Turner.

“Dad and I were in the back loading the alley and Dan was on the other end running the sort gate,” Tony explained.