Johnsons watch Big Horn Sheep be released

DELL, Mont. – The weather in southwest Montana certainly is not for the faint of heart. Just a week after Jeff, Tony and Dan Johnson experienced near record low temperatures, Mother Nature swung the pendulum the other way. The month of February rounded out dry and incredibly windy.
“It’s been pretty warm, but the wind just makes it not as fun,” Tony stated during a phone update on March 2.
The wind may not have been very enjoyable, but the last few days of February were still super memorable for the Johnsons. Made so by the fact they got to witness the releasing and reintroduction of Big Horn Sheep back onto Hidden Pasture Creek in the Tendoy Mountains where the Johnsons actually have a BLM permit.
As a rancher, land steward and longtime BLM and Forest Service Permit holder, Jeff is keen on conservation and respects the fact that man, livestock and wildlife must cohabitate. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks biologist told Jeff when the release was going to happen and he was quick to offer assistance however he could.
Jeff came to learn the sheep were all captured off of Wild Horse Island, which is in the middle of Flathead Lake.
“I asked them about the logistics of capturing these sheep and apparently they go in and net them with a capture gun and then they end up slinging them underneath a helicopter and transport them off the island to the mainland where they can draw blood and collar them,” Jeff recounted.
Jeff, Tony and Dan were all there to witness the 26 head of Big Horn Sheep being released and all admit it was a cool, once-in-a-lifetime experience. The addition of the sheep to the landscape will require the Johnsons to ensure their cattle mineral supplement does not have copper in it, which is known to be harmful to sheep, but that is the only change the Johnsons will have to make.
Shortly after the sheep had been released it was off to the next for Jeff. The resolution to release the Hidden Pasture Creek Wilderness Study Area (WSA) finally came up in the Montana Legislature, so Jeff and another area rancher took off to Helena to testify in support of the resolution. The release of this particular WSA is long overdue, so Jeff was thrilled that the resolution passed the Senate. Once it passes the house the resolution will be passed on to our national legislators.
It hasn’t just all been about Big Horn Sheep and politics for the Johnsons. After all, they are cattle ranchers.
In February, the Johnsons were thankful to have gotten all of their calves sold through a Superior Livestock sale, and overall, they felt the price they got was very similar to what their calves brought last year, just prior to the COVID pandemic taking root in the United States. Oddly enough, however, Tony noticed that at this particular sale, black-hided calves and those enrolled in third-party verification programs did not fetch much of a premium.
This was a curious observation and certainly not on trend. After selling several pot loads of calves this past year, Jeff has noticed that calves enrolled in third-party verification programs like GAP and NHTC usually bring a healthy premium. Made even more so by the COVID pandemic.
“I would say from all the sales I watched this spring, summer and fall, GAP, certified natural and NHTC calves sold for 30, sometimes 40 cents, a pound more,” Jeff explained.
Even with the calves sold, there is still plenty of cow work yet to be done. On March 3, the Johnson trio planned to trail their cows back home from their lease ground near the town of Lima. After getting home the cows will be preg-checked and bled before they are trucked off to some different lease ground, closer to the ghost town of Bannack.
The warmer temperatures indicate that spring may just be right around the corner and the Johnsons can’t wait for the green grass to start coming.