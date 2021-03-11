Johnsons watch Big Horn Sheep be released

DELL, Mont. – The weather in southwest Montana certainly is not for the faint of heart. Just a week after Jeff, Tony and Dan Johnson experienced near record low temperatures, Mother Nature swung the pendulum the other way. The month of February rounded out dry and incredibly windy.

“It’s been pretty warm, but the wind just makes it not as fun,” Tony stated during a phone update on March 2.

The wind may not have been very enjoyable, but the last few days of February were still super memorable for the Johnsons. Made so by the fact they got to witness the releasing and reintroduction of Big Horn Sheep back onto Hidden Pasture Creek in the Tendoy Mountains where the Johnsons actually have a BLM permit.

As a rancher, land steward and longtime BLM and Forest Service Permit holder, Jeff is keen on conservation and respects the fact that man, livestock and wildlife must cohabitate. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks biologist told Jeff when the release was going to happen and he was quick to offer assistance however he could.

Jeff came to learn the sheep were all captured off of Wild Horse Island, which is in the middle of Flathead Lake.

“I asked them about the logistics of capturing these sheep and apparently they go in and net them with a capture gun and then they end up slinging them underneath a helicopter and transport them off the island to the mainland where they can draw blood and collar them,” Jeff recounted.

Jeff, Tony and Dan were all there to witness the 26 head of Big Horn Sheep being released and all admit it was a cool, once-in-a-lifetime experience. The addition of the sheep to the landscape will require the Johnsons to ensure their cattle mineral supplement does not have copper in it, which is known to be harmful to sheep, but that is the only change the Johnsons will have to make.