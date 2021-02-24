Johnsons work through brutal February cold snap

DELL, Mont. – The second week of February saw a bitter cold front work its way across Montana. Sub-zero temperatures of varying severity made ranch life substantially harder for both man and beast. By Wednesday, Feb. 10, the worst of the cold had officially hit southwest Montana and the home of Jeff, Dan and Tony Johnson.

“It’s cold and the cows are hungry,” Dan stated during a phone update on Feb. 12.

Aside from battling the cold and keeping the cows and calves fed, Dan has been busy traveling for work. The first part of February saw him hitting a bull sale in Boise, Idaho, and then traveling on to Othello, Wash., to video another set of bulls. He traveled through Pendleton, Ore., on his way back east and finished off his week-long sojourn in the Bitterroot Valley of western Montana to video yet another lot of bulls.

He was back home on the ranch for a few days before gearing up to leave again on Feb. 12 for another bull sale in Twin Falls, Idaho. Dan’s job with Superior Livestock certainly allows him to cover a diverse amount of county and in below zero temperatures, traveling in a heated truck is at least somewhat preferable to chopping water holes.

All of the Johnson’s Red Angus cows have now been kicked out to their winter range, a Forest Service permit that conveniently bumps right up against some of the Johnson’s land. Tony explained this particular permit happens to be the only winter Forest Service permit in the entire Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

The lack of summer and winter moisture has left winter range conditions below average, but the Johnsons are hoping the cattle can hold out there until March. Like any good steward of the land, however, the Johnsons are monitoring the cattle and forage conditions closely and will make management decisions accordingly. So far the cattle are faring well, even with the cold weather.