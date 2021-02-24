Johnsons work through brutal February cold snap

DELL, Mont. – The second week of February saw a bitter cold front work its way across Montana. Sub-zero temperatures of varying severity made ranch life substantially harder for both man and beast. By Wednesday, Feb. 10, the worst of the cold had officially hit southwest Montana and the home of Jeff, Dan and Tony Johnson.
“It’s cold and the cows are hungry,” Dan stated during a phone update on Feb. 12.
Aside from battling the cold and keeping the cows and calves fed, Dan has been busy traveling for work. The first part of February saw him hitting a bull sale in Boise, Idaho, and then traveling on to Othello, Wash., to video another set of bulls. He traveled through Pendleton, Ore., on his way back east and finished off his week-long sojourn in the Bitterroot Valley of western Montana to video yet another lot of bulls.
He was back home on the ranch for a few days before gearing up to leave again on Feb. 12 for another bull sale in Twin Falls, Idaho. Dan’s job with Superior Livestock certainly allows him to cover a diverse amount of county and in below zero temperatures, traveling in a heated truck is at least somewhat preferable to chopping water holes.
All of the Johnson’s Red Angus cows have now been kicked out to their winter range, a Forest Service permit that conveniently bumps right up against some of the Johnson’s land. Tony explained this particular permit happens to be the only winter Forest Service permit in the entire Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
The lack of summer and winter moisture has left winter range conditions below average, but the Johnsons are hoping the cattle can hold out there until March. Like any good steward of the land, however, the Johnsons are monitoring the cattle and forage conditions closely and will make management decisions accordingly. So far the cattle are faring well, even with the cold weather.
“We give the cattle Roughage Buster for their protein source and that keeps them happy most of the time,” Tony said.
With the temperatures outside so brutal, Jeff expressed how thankful he is to have access to a heated shop. Not only is it a treat to be able to step into tractors and feed trucks that are already warm, but a good heated shop also makes winter welding projects substantially more enjoyable. Jeff really likes to weld when the time allows and lately he has gotten the opportunity.
“I am building a service ramp that we can drive the side-by-sides on so they are easier to work on. It will get them about three feet off the ground,” Jeff explained.
The ramp is being built out of the head frame of an old high-voltage power line, and despite Dan and Tony’s reservations, the project is coming together.
“His sons did not believe in his image, but it’s turning out. I’ll give it to him,” Dan chuckled.
Looking ahead, the Johnsons will need to get their cattle all preg-checked, but everyone agrees it is a job that best be done when the weather is a bit warmer. Dan took a chance and bought some open heifers earlier this year, so his fingers are crossed that they bred up well and will make nice additions to his fall calving operation.
Until then, the three Johnson men are hunkered down and surviving the Montana cold snap. There is cattle to be fed, water holes to be chopped and welding projects to keep them busy for the time being.