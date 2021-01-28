Johnsons wrap up weaning in mid-January

DELL, Mont. – At just over 6,000 feet in elevation, it is quite the anomaly for there not to be any snow on the Johnson ranch. Usually buried under several inches of white snow by this time, Jeff and his sons, Tony and Dan, are learning to make do with the lack of moisture. This time of year is usually very busy for the Johnsons on their fall calving operation, so if there is a silver lining to the lack of snow, it is the fact that conditions have been more favorable for processing calves and cows.

The first half of January has kept the Johnson’s busy. On Jan. 4, they were able to wean their biggest bunch of calves, and then on Jan. 14, they got the red ones weaned.

The Johnson’s ranch conveniently has two sets of working corrals that sit on opposite ends of their property. The Johnson’s red cows run on the north side of the ranch, so all of those pairs were brought into that set of corrals to be separated and then the calves were all hauled in a trailer back to the ranch headquarters where the feedlot sits.

With all of the calves weaned, the next big thing to do is to get them all vaccinated. The Johnsons choose to wean their calves and then wait a couple weeks before they vaccinate them.

“We kind of wait to get the bawl out of them so they aren’t as stressed when we vaccinate them,” Tony said.

Keeping stress levels down, especially in their calves, is very important to the Johnsons. A couple years ago they attended an animal handling workshop taught by Dr. Tom Noffsinger, who is an expert in the field. Tony attests they all learned a lot from the workshop with the one huge takeaway being the concept of dry running all your livestock through the chute/alleyway system before they are actually worked.