Jorgensen enjoys some pheasant hunting; tries to get spraying done

DAGMAR, Mont. – Northeastern Montana is home to many things, save for people themselves. It is the place where Montana’s prime spring wheat, durum, and pulse crops are grown and its rolling grass hills make for excellent cow country, as well.
Located in the heart of the Prairie Pothole Region, northeast Montana is also prime game country, a fact that is beloved by locals and pursued by hunters from miles around.
With the crop all harvested and equipment put away, Tanner Jorgensen enjoyed a couple days of pheasant hunting during the second weekend in October.
“Pheasant hunting is just sort of something you do when you live up here,” Tanner stated during a phone update on Oct. 11.
Continuing, Tanner said rural northeastern Montana is abuzz with hunters from Colorado, Wisconsin, Oregon, Minnesota and everywhere in between. Needless to say, the hotels, spare bedroom, and rental houses are pretty well-packed at the moment and will remain as such until the end of hunting season.
After keeping his nose to the grindstone since planting began in the spring, Tanner is enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation. Farming can be an easily consumable profession that is hard to step away from, but Tanner is a believer in balance. The great thing about farm work is that if you don’t get to it today, you can rest assured it will be there tomorrow.
It really hasn’t been all fun and games on the Jorgensen farm, as Tanner has been busy spraying residual chemical. He was clipping right along with the chore until the iconic prairie wind got to howling and temporarily shut down his spraying operation.
“Today we have sustained winds of 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour, so it’s just another Tuesday up here,” he said with a laugh.
While the prairie really can be a pretty place, its beauty is accompanied with wind. It’s a con of the area residents have just learned to live with over the generations. Don’t be mistaken though. Although wind is usual for the area, it doesn’t mean it isn’t a real inconvenience for local producers.
“IT gets to be so hard to get spraying done sometimes because we are just always fighting the weather,” Tanner lamented.
With the spraying rig shut down for a few days, Tanner has been trying to get caught up on paperwork – the necessary evil of every business. Tanner admits his attention span wanes, so he does paperwork very begrudgingly.
After Tanner wraps up spraying, he will be back in the shop working on equipment. He has a header tore apart that he needs to work on and get buttoned up, and there are a few maintenance odds and ends that need to be wrapped up as well before winter sets in hard.
The Jorgensens are also looking to upgrade a piece of equipment, so this period of fall maintenance is allowing them to go through what they have and decide which machine truly needs to be replaced. That is a tough decision to make, especially considering most farming equipment now comes with a six-figure price tag.
“When I bought my house, I was nervous. It was a lot of money to spend on a house, but about eight months later I ended up having to buy a tractor and I thought, why was I ever nervous about buying a house? A used tractor is now worth more than a house,” he said.
Tanner’s perspective is a stark reminder of just one of the many challenges producers face this day and age.
Aside from the normal professional challenges, Tanner is taking this fall time to enjoy himself and recharge. Winter is coming and before long it will be planting season again.