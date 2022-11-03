Jorgensen heads to Bozeman for Celebrate Ag Weekend, equipment shops along the way

DAGMAR, Mont. – With the 2022 growing season in the rearview mirror, life has actually started to slow down for northeastern Montana grain farmer Tanner Jorgensen. The pace of life has slowed down so much that Tanner was even confident enough to use the “Q” word during a phone update on Oct. 25.
“We are just plugging away up here. Things have really been quite to a certain extent,” he said.
A storm front marched across much of Montana the third weekend in October, carrying with it some much-needed moisture. Most of the state got at least rain, but Tanner reported his neck of the woods got a decent blanket of snow.
Ready or not, Old Man Winter is here.
With the fieldwork done and most of the to-dos in the shop wrapped up, Tanner decided to take advantage of the quite time and partake in a much-overdue vacation to Bozeman, Mont., on Oct. 22-23 to take in the Celebrate Ag Weekend festivities and enjoy a victorious Bobcat football game, as well.
“It was the first time I have been south of the Missouri River in four months,” Tanner commented about his much-needed break from the farm.
Of course, like any good farmer, Tanner had to make the vacation a paying trip and it really couldn’t be all fun in games. While on the road and away from home, he opted to hop from Bozeman down to Idaho Falls and look at some sprayers. From Idaho Falls, Tanner was going to wind his way up to Shelby and then in to Alberta, Canada, to check out some combines. All in all, Tanner will cover well over two thousand miles, but he says it is absolutely all worth it.
“I like to try and find the best deal I can on equipment. This combine up in Alberta is priced so well that I just couldn’t not go check it out,” he said.
Managing to cover Montana from corner to corner and top to bottom means a lot of windshield time. Tanner likes to pass his time on the road listening to music and, as he says, “the cheesiest Spaghetti Westerns I can find.” Tanner also admits he is on the phone a lot while he drives because he finally has the time to slow down and call people back.
After his nearly weeklong vacation/work trip, Tanner jokes and says he will probably sleep once he is finally home. We all know that really won’t happen though, as there is always something to do around the farm, and for someone like Tanner, who likes to be on the go all the time, there is no way he can sit still for very long.
If nothing else, there is always bookwork that needs to be done.
Tanner will keep himself busy through the winter months, but the good thing is, if you are doing what you love, you never have to work a day in your life. Well, Tanner certainly does love being a grain farmer, just like those in his family that came before him. Besides, before Tanner knows it, it will be the spring of 2023 and time to get another crop in the ground.
The Prairie Star would like to thank Tanner Jorgensen for allowing our readers to following along with him during the 2022 growing season. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.