Jorgensen wraps up pea harvest in mid-August

DAGMAR, Mont. – Pablo Picasso once said, “The meaning of life is to find your gift and the purpose of life is to give it away.” Picasso gave away his gift of art. Tanner Jorgensen’s gift is his ability to farm. His talents not only steward the land, but they also provide quality food for the U.S. and beyond.
During a phone update on Aug. 16, Tanner reported that pea harvest had wrapped up, much to his relief. Peas are a tough crop to harvest. The combine headers are positioned close to the ground and therefore take quite a beating. Grasshopper pressure had also impacted the crops harvestability.
“We struggled through it. I had to do a lot of fixing, let’s just put it that way,” Tanner said.
To add to the frustration, the Jorgensens have had to battle medic – a fairly common weed that unfortunately cannot be sprayed out of pulse crops. They chose not to desiccate it either because the pea pods would be too fragile and shatter by the time the pre-harvest interval had passed. So, the only option was to slug through as best they could.
As the saying goes though, it is all fun and games until equipment breaks.
“We were harvesting the peas and our hired man radioed me and said, ‘The chopper just fell off my combine,’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean? That is welded to the frame!’ But the weeds were just hammering through the combine and they ended up just snapping the chopper off. It was an interesting day,” laughed Tanner as he reminisced on the experience.
Thankfully, upon further inspection, it was determined the breakdown wasn’t as catastrophic as originally thought. Provided the parts can be delivered in a timely fashion, the fix should be relatively simple.
In addition to fixing the broken chopper, the concave will also need to be switched out in that particular combine. Tanner admits, changing concaves is not the most fun job in the world, but it is one that has to be done. It could be argued another one of Tanner’s gifts is his ability to stay positive even through all of the ups and downs associated with the necessities of production agriculture.
Tanner is anxious to start cutting canola because he is super curious to see how it yields.
“I feel like we have a heck of a canola crop out there,” he stated.
The neighbor’s horses accidentally got out and into one of the canola fields and the neighbor reported the stand was too thick to even walk through.
“The story goes, you can’t walk through 2,400-pound canola. That comes outs to about 48 bushels per acre,” Tanner explained.
Tanner may be young, but he has farmed long enough to know it really isn’t a good idea to start speculating yields – it can just set a guy up for disappointment. Although he would be elated beyond words if the fields actually produced 48-bushel canola, Tanner is realistically expecting to harvest close to 30 bushels per acre. Time will tell soon enough though.
Looking across the landscape, Tanner says the durum is not far off either. In fact, it is likely the tail end of canola harvest will overlap with the beginning of durum harvest.
“We’ve still got quite a bit of work ahead of us,” Tanner concluded.
Harvest is a season marked by long days and short nights, but along with the exhaustion comes a feeling of pride. Besides, Tanner loves being a farmer, so it could be argued he has never had to work a day in his life. Instead of working, Tanner is really just sharing his gift.