Jorgensen wraps up planting, enjoys helping a neighbor brand

DAGMAR, Mont. – It’s a late spring across the prairies of eastern Montana and timely rains have renewed the land. Green grass cascades the landscapes and water is running in the creek beds. The beautiful view is doing wonders for lifting the spirits of area producers.
For generational dryland farmer Tanner Jorgensen, life on the farm is just about as good as he could ever hope.
“We are all done planting and I’ve never been happier,” Tanner said with his trademark chuckle during a phone update on June 6.
After several weeks of planting peas, canola, and durum, it is such a relief to have everything in the ground. Tanner reports the canola and peas are emerging well and doing great with the exception of one small swath of canola, which surprisingly suffered some mild frost damage. The discovery of the frost-damaged canola happened the first full week of June when Tanner’s agronomist came out for a visit to the farm. Thankfully, the damage is not extensive and is isolated, so at this juncture, Tanner is not overly concerned.
Some of the Jorgensen’s early-seeded durum is even starting to sprout, and Tanner is quite impressed with its progress. It won’t be long until all the durum acres will be up and going.
“Stuff is really starting to green up around here,” Tanner said happily.
He and his family maintained a fairly busy work pace as they pushed on through seeding. After wrapping up on Friday, June 3, Tanner enjoyed a much needed reset weekend. On Saturday, June 4, he went and helped a neighbor brand calves, which was a welcomed change of pace after all those hours of fieldwork.
“The branding actually went really smoothly. We did about 250 head in only a couple hours,” he said.
One of the greatest things about living in rural Montana, Tanner says, is the fact that neighbors are always there to help each other. Camaraderie is the thread that keeps agriculture together, and Tanner is proud to be a part of that fiber.
With the weekend of fun and relaxation behind him, Tanner is now ready to turn his attention to the task of in-crop spraying. He has already started to notice some early weeds, like wild oats, coming up in his peas, so he estimated that by the middle of June he would start spraying.
In addition to spraying, the Jorgensens still have quite a bit of wheat to haul, so the old crop must be cleared out to make room for the new 2022 crop. From a time management and economic perspective, it makes more sense for the Jorgensens to hire someone to come haul their grain, so that does help take a little bit off of Tanner’s plate.
He admits things are going to start ramping up on the farm, but as of right now, life and the farm duties are just sort of plugging along. This time of year can really be thought of as the calm before the storm. Harvest will be here in the blink of an eye and Tanner is all too aware of that fact.