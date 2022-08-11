Jorgensens begin harvest in northeastern Montana

DAGMAR, Mont. – For farmers, it is not the months on a calendar but rather the seasons that make up a year. There is planting season, growing season, and now it is once again harvest season. While many people are trying to find relief from the heat and escape the dog days of summer, northeastern Montana dryland farmer Tanner Jorgensen and his parents are hard at work cutting their 2022 crop of peas.
“We just started yesterday,” Tanner reported during a phone update on Aug. 1. The beeping sound of his combine’s monitor could be heard in the background of his call.
Despite having shockingly good growing conditions for most of the season, Tanner and his dad have been slightly disappointed in the crop they are currently cutting. They had had higher expectations anyways, but it appears a previous hailstorm, originally not thought to have caused much damage, must have set this particular field back a bit.
“It’s disappointing to see, but the reality is this field is 15 miles from our home place and we probably didn’t check it as much as we should have,” Tanner admits.
One other factor that could have possibly impacted the field is the increase in grasshopper pressure. Tanner says that over the past month or so they have gotten bad and are really starting to cause some damage.
The 2022 growing season has been one for the books, Tanner added. His family has sprayed for both head scab and grasshoppers. The two crop hindrances require polar opposite climate requirements to thrive. Grasshoppers usually don’t like wet, humid years – usually.
“What a weird year this has been,” Tanner said with a bit of a chuckle.
Farming is often about finding the balance between positivity, confidence, and humility. Although just in his early 20s, Tanner already displays a healthy mix of those three qualities. He has come to grips with the fact he cannot control everything, but he is very proud of his ability to farm – a noble and rewarding task for sure.
Harvest for the Jorgensens really is a family affair. Tanner is manning the combine at the moment with his mother, Jandy, operating the grain cart. In order to maximize storage space, the Jorgensens have opted to bag all of their peas this year, so Tanner’s dad, Tom, is manning that operation for the most part.
While harvest is the time of year when a farmer can see a quantity attached to a year’s worth of hard work, it can also be a time of high alert.
“We are currently in a red flag warning for fire right now,” Tanner said.
With conditions just right, all it would take is a header striking a rock or any number of simple little things really to ignite a fire. In a dried-out grain field, a fire can get out of hand very quickly and be not only financially devastating, but physically and emotionally trying, as well.
Tom takes comfort in being proactive. So, to that end, if he is not in the tractor running the bagger, he spends time keeping a watchful eye over Tanner in the combine. If, God forbid, a fire was to ignite, Tom could be right on it with the water truck. A short distance away the Jorgensens also have a tractor hooked on to a heavy-duty disk, so they have the ability to get out in front of a fire and stop it, should the need arise.
“We had a heck of a fire last year, so my dad is more gun-shy then I am, but that’s okay. Precautions are a must sometimes when you are out here cutting,” Tanner said.
For the time being, harvesting peas will be the Jorgensen’s full focus. Hopefully by mid-August the peas will be wrapped up and then it will be on to canola.