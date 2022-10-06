Jorgensens finish harvest, start preparing for winter

DAGMAR, Mont. – The dog days of August have officially given way to the most picturesque Indian summer. The fields are harvested, the cattle are coming home, and it is almost as if the Montana prairie is starting to turn in on herself. Winter is coming.
While everything around him starting to slow down, there’s still no time to rest for generational dryland farmer Tanner Jorgensen and his family.
“It is out of the fire and into the furnace,” Tanner said with a laugh.
The Jorgensen family wrapped up harvest around the middle of September. Three crops later and roughly a month and a half straight in the combine, Tanner is actually more then happy to be done with fieldwork for the season.
“I really enjoy harvest, I always have ever since I was a little kid, but it is definitely nice to be over with it,” he said.
After durum harvest wrapped up, Tanner and his dad spent a few days just taking it easy and wrapping a few odds and ends around the farm. It didn’t take them long to realize, however, that winter will be here before too long and there is still lots of work that needs to be done.
After wrapping up the post-harvest loose ends, Tanner switched out the windshield in his combine for the windshield on his semi. There was grain to be hauled, and during a phone update on Sept. 27, Tanner was actually hauling a bag of peas.
“We had a bag of peas that was about 15 miles from home and we moved it today because we were afraid it was going to get too hot,” he explained.
Tanner admits he thinks moving the bag of peas was being a little over-cautious, but when it comes to dealing with potentially unstable grain, one can never be too sure. It is always better to be safe then sorry when it comes to grain that is getting a little toasty.
For the next bit, Tanner is pretty well going to be spending most of his time in the semi hauling grain. His dad, Tom, has been cleaning off equipment – a job Tanner is more then happy to delegate to him.
“I bought my dad a foamer for our pressure washer, so he goes and washes all the equipment and they end up looking like they just came off the showroom floor. It is nice to have them looking that way and Dad enjoys cleaning them, so I am more than happy to let him,” Tanner chuckled.
Tanner’s mom, Jandy, has been enjoying life after harvest, as well. Tom and Jandy actually head to Arizona for the winter, so she went down for a bit in September to check on the house and oversee a remodeling project going on down there. They’ll take off for Arizona around the first of November and stay down there until spring, leaving Tanner to his own devices for several months. Good thing he is an old soul and mature beyond his years.
Even though he is plenty busy, Tanner says that fall truly is his favorite time of year.
“Honestly, I love fall. We’ve got hunting season coming up and I am looking forward to that,” Tanner concluded.
There is still plenty to do on the Jorgensen farm, but there is also plenty to be thankful for. Another set of crops has been successfully harvested.