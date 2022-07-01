Jorgensens spray peas/canola, look ahead to spraying durum

DAGMAR, Mont. – June 21 marked the official first day of summer and as Tanner Jorgensen looked out across the horizon of his family’s farm, he was both taken aback and humbled by the beauty. It was one of those views that made him stop and realize just how lucky he is to be a farmer.
“Everything is really greening up here and the crops are just popping,” Tanner said during a phone interview on the evening of June 21.
The last 18 months or so have really tried the will of farmers in northeastern Montana. Drought, grasshoppers, fires, and volatile markets have demanded their toll. Mother Nature hasn’t been a peach either. The first part of 2022 didn’t offer much for moisture until a couple of late spring blizzards dumped feet of snow.
Yes, the past has been a challenge, but as Tanner views his fields, still damp from the evening shower the night before he can’t help but feel blessed.
“We deal with months of cold and miserable wind and everything else but to look out and see the crops growing now, you feel pretty good,” he said with a smile.
The Jorgensens wrapped up their first pass of in-crop spraying on peas and canola by mid-June so next will be the mammoth task of spraying their durum crop.
The 2022 growing season has turned out to be a bit of an anomaly. The amount of moisture the Jorgensens received on their farm makes them inclined to apply some fungicide. In contrast, they are also starting to see some grasshopper pressure. Grasshoppers typically thrive in drier years so the fact they may have to apply both a fungicide and an insecticide is just a little odd, he said.
“The grasshoppers are small right now, so they are easy to manage. I personally don’t like to spray insecticide, but the grasshoppers have already taken the outside 3 feet of some fields. Down south of us toward the river I have heard the grasshoppers have taken from 100-150 feet of the field,” he said.
Aside from the grasshopper pressure, Tanner is beyond pleased with how his crops are doing. The canola is really taking off and he swears the crop grew 6 inches overnight. The timely moisture and the relatively cool temperatures have set the crops up well.
“It’s going to be interesting to see what this year does,” he said.
After the battle of 2020 and 2021, it is exhilarating to have hope and a tinge of excitement again heading into the heart of the growing season.
While their growing conditions have been optimal, the Jorgensens are keeping a watchful eye on the market. There is always give and take in the agriculture industry, so the giving of moisture is usually followed by a dip in the market. Tanner says markets for canola, durum, and spring wheat are trending down now but thankfully it is still early.
In-crop spraying has really taken the lion’s share of the Jorgensens’ time but in-between spraying they have been working on cleaning drills and doing maintenance on them so they can be stored away for the year.
Sometimes farming can feel like a never-ending cycle of dragging equipment out, working on it, cleaning it, working on it, and then putting it away again. Regardless, Tanner never gets discouraged. It is summer in Montana and the crops are doing well. Life is good on the Jorgensen Farm.