Jorgensens wrap up canola planting, start on durum acres

DAGMAR, Mont. – Northeastern Montana is a textbook prairie landscape. Grass and farmland dominate the horizon with little to block the view, save for a few domestic trees and the occasional grain elevator. Water has carved through this land for eons leaving behind coulees and draws – little depressions for wildlife to hide in. This area of Montana harbors a lot of history and the people who live there are proud to call it home.
For Tanner Jorgensen and his family, this little chunk of land is not only considered home, but for them, it is heaven on earth. With planting now in full swing for the Jorgensens, Tanner is counting his blessings.
“It is just another day in paradise. Since the last time we talked, I think we have gotten three inches of rain,” Tanner chimed during a phone update on May 20.
After a brutal drought that has all but crippled the region, Tanner and his family are beyond thankful for the precipitation. There are few things in this world that make a farmer happier then seeding a new crop into moisture. The Jorgensen’s pea crop and canola crop are all in the ground and they have even gotten a good start on seeding their durum acres.
With so much acreage to seed, the Jorgensens opted to have two drills running at the same time. Tanner’s dad worked at seeding canola while his mother worked on durum. Having two drills seeding two different crops seemed like a good idea, but five trucks running every which way with seed and fertilizer in an effort to keep drills filled just about burnt Tanner out.
“It was a little bit of a logistical nightmare. It takes careful planning, perfect execution, and time management – none of which I have,” Tanner joked.
He said about the time his dad would be out of fertilizer and seed, so would his mom, so Tanner just kept on the run to avoid having both drills shut down at the same time. With canola planting wrapped up now, both drills can be dedicated to durum.
Tanner estimates they only have about 10 percent of their durum crop in, so the family will be hammering out those acres for the next several days.
“And then we will be out of the fire and into the furnace. After we get done seeding, then only half the battle has been won. There will be in-crop spraying and if we keep getting moisture we will have to look at fungicide applications,” he said.
There is always plenty to do on the Jorgensen’s operation, but the whole family circles around the fact the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time. Tanner’s dad proudly has a picture of an elephant hung up in his office – a little reminder to him and the rest of the gang that it can be easy to get overwhelmed in this line of work, but taking everything one piece at a time makes it easier to swallow.
Tanner said the peas are already popping and some of the early-seeded canola is starting to emerge, as well. Life is good. It is springtime in northeastern Montana and all is well in Tanner’s soul.