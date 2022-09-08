Jorgensens wrap up canola, start on durum

DAGMAR, Mont. – It is hard to believe, but the end of summer is near. As the calendar marches into September, daylight is breaking a little later and evenings are coming on a little faster. The span of daylight may be shortening, but the workdays certainly are not on the Jorgensen farm in northeast Montana.
By the last week of August, the Jorgensens were officially halfway through harvesting their crop acres. All that is left now is durum.
“It’s kind of nice to be cutting wheat. It is just steady,” Tanner Jorgensen said during a phone update on Aug. 30.
After fighting through the pea crop, canola harvest was not without its challenges, as well. A major combine breakdown left the Jorgensens with only one machine to harvest with for most of the crop, so that in and of itself was daunting.
Overall, Tanner says the canola crop was okay. He was optimistically hoping for a 40-bushel average, but the crop cut right at 30 bushels per acre, which isn’t bad at all. This was Tanner’s first year ever growing the crop, so really, he is pleased how the canola performed.
“I tell people this is the best canola crop I have ever had, which isn’t the truth, but it isn’t a lie either,” Tanner said with his trademark chuckle.
With their two most arduous crops behind them, the Jorgensen family, collectively, are enjoying the easy flow of wheat harvest.
“We’ve had two combines running for two days, which I think might be a record for us this season,” Tanner said (while knocking on wood).
By far, durum is their most dominating crop with the majority of their farm acers dedicated to its production. Although they’re just in the early stages of harvesting, Tanner says the crop is “alright.”
“It’s not the best crop we have ever had, but it is still good,” he articulated.
Tanner is astutely aware of the way the drought has affected Montana producers this year. Although the drought has not been as sweeping as it had been the last two years, the areas of the state that are considered in drought have been particularly hard hit. Tanner feels for those growers because the shoe was on his foot just last year. 2022 has not been a bumper crop year, but it is miles above what it was last year, and for that reason, Tanner and his family remain humble and thankful.
The Jorgensens have been harvesting for over a month and there is still quite a bit of work yet to do. Tanner admits, long hours in a combine can lead a person’s mind on some interesting tangents, but boredom and overthinking really are just part of the harvest deal. While solitude can be intimidating, it can also be refreshing and enlightening.
Looking ahead, quite literally, all Tanner can see is durum acres. He, his mom, and his dad will be hammering down for the next few weeks at they roll through their “bread and butter crop.”
“This week looks pretty good for combining, so we are just going to be going – trying to keep equipment running and bins full,” Tanner concluded.