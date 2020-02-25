ROY, Mont. – In the ranching community, people can generally be sorted in to one of two categories: those who love night calving and those who don’t. There are those who thrive on the quiet and peace that usually surrounds a night lot and then there are those that just like sleep.
Thankfully, Katlyn Murnion is one of those who actually enjoys to night calve.
“I love it. I don’t know why but I always have,” Katlyn said during a chipper late night phone call while she was in between checks.
Katlyn started her night calving job about the middle of January and she will stay on with the outfit until the April 1, as a night calver. She has successfully helped calve out 125 first-calf heifers, all of whom had been synced via AI. When Katelyn called for an update on Feb. 17, the older cows had just started calving, so the pressure was somewhat less.
“I’d say we’ve probably calved out about 200 head total so far, that is including all the heifers,” Katlyn said.
Katlyn, who night calves from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., reported the weather has been somewhat unpredictable thus far, which has made the job a bit challenging.
“It goes from pretty decent one night to like 10 degrees and snowing the next. I have just been bringing everything into the barn to avoid frozen ears and problems like that,” she explained.
In many ways, Katlyn is an old pro at night calving. Not only did she grow up doing it, but two years ago, before she went back to her family ranch full-time, she was hired on at a place to night calve heifers. She keeps a steady eye on things throughout the night, and if things are slow, Katlyn even finds time to do her taxes.
Yeah, she really does enjoy night calving.
Back on the home front, Katlyn’s parents, Rex and Lori, have returned from their vacation. Rex said it was a good time and the trip remained uneventful. However, he did lament that warm weather brings people, so Rex was happy to get back to his little piece of heaven in north central Montana.
Angie, the Murnion’s middle daughter, had a great weekend catching up with her old college teammates and coach from Anchorage, Alaska. The team came down to play basketball in Billings the weekend of Feb. 15. Two of Angie’s teammates that were seniors the same year as her were able to attend the game, as well. One came up from Wyoming and the other flew in from Denver.
Angie admits the weather was a bit windy and cold in Billings, but her teammates didn’t seem to complain as it was 30 below zero in Anchorage the same weekend.
Calving is right around the corner for the Murnion gang, so Rex, Lori and Angie are preparing to shuttle the cattle from the lease ground by Grass Range, back home to the ranch.
“We have a couple of longer trailers. We figure it will take about five loads a piece and one extra,” Angie speculates.
The lease ground has a good set of corrals and a pretty decent area to load out of, so Angie doesn’t think it will be too big of a task, just time consuming. It will take the better part of a day for the family to shuttle loads of cattle by truck and trailer some seventeen miles one way.
The Murnions will officially start calving the middle of March, but like any good rancher, they know there might be some calves bound to come early. Like with Katlyn, the weather has been a little all over the place at the Murnion ranch headquarters, but the hope is it will even out before the first calf comes.