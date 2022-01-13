Lane Green processes beef; guard dog expecting puppies

COHAGEN, Mont. – As eternal optimists, the Montana agriculturalist is always looking for life’s silver linings. However, there are times of the year, the heart of winter for instance, where it doesn’t matter how positively you word it, it is just plain cold and miserable outside.

“We have just been trying to stay warm. I think yesterday we were about 18 below zero with the wind,” Garfield County rancher Lane Green said during a phone update on Jan. 5.

The bitterly cold temps where only made worse by the howling wind that ripped across the eastern Montana prairie. Lane predicted the wind clipped along at a steady pace of 25-30 miles per hour. There used to be quite a bit of snow on the ground he said, but the wind blew it all away.

Wind at that speed makes feeding cattle a relative waste of time because winds that strong can easily sweep away alfalfa leaves and wheat midds. Due to that fact, on Jan. 4, Lane wasn’t even able to start feeding until almost 2 p.m. He was extremely nervous the delayed feeding, coupled with the wind, would drive his cattle to walk fences, but Lady Luck was on his side. Once he bounced out to the cows with the feed truck he was pleased to see his entire cow herd come walking to the feed line.

With feeding livestock the main task on Lane’s to-do list, winter affords him the opportunity to accomplish other ranch chores, especially ones that can be mainly accomplished indoors. To avoid the bitter cold and intense wind, Lane has been taking the opportunity to process some butcher cows.