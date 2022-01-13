Lane Green processes beef; guard dog expecting puppies

COHAGEN, Mont. – As eternal optimists, the Montana agriculturalist is always looking for life’s silver linings. However, there are times of the year, the heart of winter for instance, where it doesn’t matter how positively you word it, it is just plain cold and miserable outside.
“We have just been trying to stay warm. I think yesterday we were about 18 below zero with the wind,” Garfield County rancher Lane Green said during a phone update on Jan. 5.
The bitterly cold temps where only made worse by the howling wind that ripped across the eastern Montana prairie. Lane predicted the wind clipped along at a steady pace of 25-30 miles per hour. There used to be quite a bit of snow on the ground he said, but the wind blew it all away.
Wind at that speed makes feeding cattle a relative waste of time because winds that strong can easily sweep away alfalfa leaves and wheat midds. Due to that fact, on Jan. 4, Lane wasn’t even able to start feeding until almost 2 p.m. He was extremely nervous the delayed feeding, coupled with the wind, would drive his cattle to walk fences, but Lady Luck was on his side. Once he bounced out to the cows with the feed truck he was pleased to see his entire cow herd come walking to the feed line.
With feeding livestock the main task on Lane’s to-do list, winter affords him the opportunity to accomplish other ranch chores, especially ones that can be mainly accomplished indoors. To avoid the bitter cold and intense wind, Lane has been taking the opportunity to process some butcher cows.
“We have four cows in the corral that we are feeding up to make hamburger out of. We can do all the processing here. My family has always butchered,” he explained.
Living in such a rural landscape has led to Lane truly being a jack of all trades. From being a mechanic to building feeding equipment to keeping the family’s freezer full, there isn’t much Lane and his family can’t do on their own.
Although sub-zero temps can be somewhat frustrating and maybe even a bit depressing, the Green family has some something to look forward to in the not too distant future.
“I’m going to have some guard dog puppies here in a couple weeks. I didn’t even know my dog was bred, but she showed up here in the yard and her belly is really starting to show,” Lane said.
Guard dogs are a necessity for someone like Lane who raises sheep in the wilds of Montana and they are imperative to the success of his operation. Lane has two guard dogs, a male and female. They are predominately Spanish Mastiff with a mix of Akbash, Great Pyrenees and Kangal, as well.
While the unexpected litter is a bit of a surprise, Lane has most of the puppies already spoken for, which is nice. He has set up a little dog house in the corral for his female dog to nest in, so she and her soon-to-be puppies will be snug as can be once the time comes.