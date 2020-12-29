Larsen Ranch Angus freeze brands, bangs vaccinates heifers

FORSYTH, Mont. – As the official start of winter approached at Larsen Ranch Angus in eastern Montana, the weather stayed mostly mild with no snow.

At the ranch, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.

With the nice weather, feeding and other projects have gone a lot smoother than in other years where it had been well below zero by the end of December.

“The weather has been very mild, with temperatures in the 20s to high 40s,” Wendy said. “It has been easy to get around and feed the cattle.”

Every day, Tyler, Lafe, and Seth (Flack), ranch employee, start the day with feeding the animals.

“They go feed every day because the vegetation is dormant right now. We use the pivots to raise hay to feed the animals through the late fall and winter,” she said.

The pivots provide water to raise high quality alfalfa/grass hay.

“One of the pivots is in a pasture, and in the summer, the commercial cow/calves rotate into different paddocks within that pasture,” she said.

The pivot is able to go through a fence that the cows can’t, so it continues to water the paddocks and the pasture. It keeps the grass nutritious.

“The cows aren’t hard to move because when we open the gate they know there will be better forage in there, so they are anxious to go in,” Wendy said.

At the main ranch, Tyler and Seth feed the registered bulls and cows, while Lafe feeds the registered heifers and the commercial herd, located at Wendy and Lafe’s place.