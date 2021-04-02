Larsen Ranch Angus holds successful production sale

FORSYTH, Mont. – A year of work developing seedstock Angus bulls for commercial cattlemen came to fruition for the Larsens at their 47th annual production sale on March 22.

“Our bull sale went well,” said Wendy Warren. “Bull buyers were there early viewing the bulls and talking to Lafe, my dad (Jim) and Tyler about the bulls.”

Held at the ranch, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, as well as their families and friends, worked together at Larsen Ranch Angus to produce a successful bull sale in eastern Montana.

“We had the second highest number of bull customers bidding on bulls since our production sales began,” Wendy said.

Earlier, Forsyth FFA members arrived at the ranch to help set up the barn and pens for the sale.

“We asked the FFA members to come and help us set up and we really appreciate their help. They also came back the day after the sale to take everything down and put it away,” she said.

FFA members set up 11 pens for the sale bulls, and on the morning of the sale the Larsens moved all the bulls into the pens.

“We label each pen with the lot numbers of the bulls so that the bull buyers can look at them live before the sale starts,” Wendy said.

The FFA members also helped set up tables and chairs for the luncheon and three sets of bleachers for the sale inside the sale barn.

Wendy explained that the large sale barn is divided into two sections – an enclosed area to sit down and eat lunch on one side, separated by a door, and the actual bidding area.