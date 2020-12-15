Larsens haul bales from pivots to winter feeding areas

FORSYTH, Mont. – At Larsen Ranch Angus, the Larsen families are preparing for winter, with all the registered and commercial Black Angus cows/calves settled in at their designated winter pastures.
They have brought hay bales home, preg-checked their cows/heifers, and continued feeding bulls.
At the ranch, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to feed and care for their registered and commercial herds.
The registered Black Angus bulls that will be in the family’s bull sale in March are being fed in a separate grassy lot near the home place.
“Around 7 a.m., Tyler and Seth Flack (the Larsen’s employee) head out to feed the bull calves,” Tisha said. They take a prescribed amount of feed, a mixture of winter spelt, and corn from the bin and put it in the feeder, which is on the back of a pickup. “They drive along the bunk line and feed the bulls the feed mixture.”
Tisha explained the bull calves are not in a typical feedlot. It is more like a grassy lot, where the bulls can move around at will – with a bunk line for feeding.
The Larsens keep track of the bull calves’ weights, making sure they receive the correct amount of feed to develop the right way.
The bulls’ lot has a Ritchie automatic waterer. The tank has a water bowl that fills up whenever the bulls drink it down, keeping the water fresh.
The guys also feed the registered cow/calves high-quality hay, along with cake, in their pastures. There is also a mineral/salt block in the pastures and water tanks with water piped in from wells.
Jim enjoys feeding the commercial herds.
“Every other day, Jim drives out to feed the commercial cow herd hay,” she said, adding there are two main pastures. “Jim rolls out the hay bales and feeds them cake.”
They also have mineral/salt blocks in the pastures, as well as water wells and tanks.
In the summer, the family grows hay under pivots, located near Wendy and Lafe’s place, about 10 miles from the main ranch headquarters, where Jim and Carrin live.
“Lafe watches the pivots, keeping track of them as the hay grows,” Tisha said.
Haying is a major project for the Larsen families in the summer.
“We all work at haying with everyone doing their jobs, whether it is swathing, raking or baling, and jobs can change,” she said.
Currently, Lafe and the other men on the ranch are hauling the bales to the pastures, where the bales will be needed for winter feeding.
“The guys have been hauling round bales from the pivot area and stacking them at home and the commercial cattle’s pasture,” she said.
The hay bale hauling will more than likely last through at least Christmas.
Meanwhile, the Larsens preg-checked all their cows/heifers in November.
“Our veterinarian, Dr. (Gerald) Killen, preg-checked them over four days,” Tisha said.
The Larsens also have several quarter horses for working cattle and riding, and the horses are in their winter pasture, as well.
“We all like riding, and I ride for the Pro Rodeo Circuit in the summer,” she said.
Tisha’s sister-in-law, Lori, competes in the Rodeo Jackpot, which is a local competition.
“Lori competes in barrel-racing, too, and her daughter, Haley, barrel races for the Dawson Community College Rodeo team,” Tisha said.
In other family news, Tisha reported Jim and Carrin recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
“We had a celebration at the fairgrounds with a cake for Jim and Carrin. There was a live band, a dance, and everyone had a lot of fun,” she said.
Wendy reported her grandmother, second-generation Jean Larsen, had her 99th birthday this year, and Kenan, Tyler and Tisha’s son, also had his birthday recently.
“The youngest Larsen, Kenan, turned 9 years old, while his Great Grandma is 99 (years old). I thought that was pretty cool,” Wendy said.
