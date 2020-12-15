Larsens haul bales from pivots to winter feeding areas

FORSYTH, Mont. – At Larsen Ranch Angus, the Larsen families are preparing for winter, with all the registered and commercial Black Angus cows/calves settled in at their designated winter pastures.

They have brought hay bales home, preg-checked their cows/heifers, and continued feeding bulls.

At the ranch, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to feed and care for their registered and commercial herds.

The registered Black Angus bulls that will be in the family’s bull sale in March are being fed in a separate grassy lot near the home place.

“Around 7 a.m., Tyler and Seth Flack (the Larsen’s employee) head out to feed the bull calves,” Tisha said. They take a prescribed amount of feed, a mixture of winter spelt, and corn from the bin and put it in the feeder, which is on the back of a pickup. “They drive along the bunk line and feed the bulls the feed mixture.”

Tisha explained the bull calves are not in a typical feedlot. It is more like a grassy lot, where the bulls can move around at will – with a bunk line for feeding.

The Larsens keep track of the bull calves’ weights, making sure they receive the correct amount of feed to develop the right way.

The bulls’ lot has a Ritchie automatic waterer. The tank has a water bowl that fills up whenever the bulls drink it down, keeping the water fresh.

The guys also feed the registered cow/calves high-quality hay, along with cake, in their pastures. There is also a mineral/salt block in the pastures and water tanks with water piped in from wells.