Larsens preparing for 47th annual production sale

FORSYTH, Mont. – With spring on the way, the young calves at Larsen ranch in the eastern part of the state are running around, jumping and sprinting across calving pastures.

“We are continuing to calve until the end of March,” said Wendy Warren.

At Larsen Ranch Angus, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.

In addition to calving around the clock, the families are in the final stages of preparing for their annual production sale.

Their 47th annual production sale will be held on March 22 at the ranch at 1 p.m.

“We just finished the sale catalog and put it up on our website for those that want to check it out,” Wendy said. “Videos were taken of the bulls and will be posted on the website, too, when they are ready.”

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., and producers are invited to come in the morning, look over the nice set of bulls, and enjoy refreshments including homemade spudnuts.

Some of the 130 registered Angus bulls in the sale include: S A V Rainfall, S A V Raindance, Sitz Stellar 726D and Poss Achievement, among many others.

Sire groups for calving ease include: Rainfall, Raindance, Stellar and others; while sire groups for performance include: Stellar, Enhance, Payweight and others.

“Producers can check out the top bulls in each sire group on our website,” Tyler said.