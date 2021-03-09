Larsens preparing for 47th annual production sale

FORSYTH, Mont. – With spring on the way, the young calves at Larsen ranch in the eastern part of the state are running around, jumping and sprinting across calving pastures.
“We are continuing to calve until the end of March,” said Wendy Warren.
At Larsen Ranch Angus, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.
In addition to calving around the clock, the families are in the final stages of preparing for their annual production sale.
Their 47th annual production sale will be held on March 22 at the ranch at 1 p.m.
“We just finished the sale catalog and put it up on our website for those that want to check it out,” Wendy said. “Videos were taken of the bulls and will be posted on the website, too, when they are ready.”
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., and producers are invited to come in the morning, look over the nice set of bulls, and enjoy refreshments including homemade spudnuts.
Some of the 130 registered Angus bulls in the sale include: S A V Rainfall, S A V Raindance, Sitz Stellar 726D and Poss Achievement, among many others.
Sire groups for calving ease include: Rainfall, Raindance, Stellar and others; while sire groups for performance include: Stellar, Enhance, Payweight and others.
“Producers can check out the top bulls in each sire group on our website,” Tyler said.
EPDs are included in the catalog for commercial cattlemen and other customers to view.
Spring is just a couple of weeks away, and so far, the cool mornings have opened to slightly warmer temperatures.
In the Forsyth area, there is a warming trend in the weather forecast with temperatures expected to rise. There may be nice weather ahead for the bull sale. But if not, producers can participate in the production sale online. The sale will be broadcast at www.frontierlivesale.com and early registration is requested.
Meanwhile, Wendy talked with her mom, Carin, and dad, Jim, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently, about earlier times on the ranch.
Carin told Wendy that they started AI’ing at the ranch in 1982 to improve their cowherd.
“The county agent (who was trained to artificially inseminate cows) came out to the ranch after Jim and I did the heat detection morning and evening,” Carin said. “He said I should go to a school, so after watching him AI the cows, I thought I could take the training and take care of our own cows.”
Jim and Carin’s children were in grade school at the time, and Carin had to drive to the AI classes taught by breeding professionals in Billings.
“I felt very confident AI’ing our cows that spring,” she said. “Since I enjoy working with cattle all year long, it is nice to see the improvement in your herd as you use bulls that have traits, such as milk, disposition, conformation, and other traits.”
Carin AI’d all their heifers/cows for more than 30 years. She has many “funny stories out in the corral” that she could tell, and said that working so many long hours AI’ing the herd was a “test of marriage.”
“It is a test of marriage – heat detecting several hours in the morning, as well as several hours in the evening, and setting a time to AI the cows that have come into heat morning and evening,” she said.
As a result of her AI selections, the Larsen family had a “very good percentage in conception and the reward comes the next spring seeing those calves on the ground.” Carin said their cows were very gentle because of being handled by kids, cow dogs, barn cats, and being close to the barn.
Her family had a very special name for Carin that stuck.
“My family called me the ‘fairy cow mother.’ Sometimes the housework got behind and the meals were on a different schedule, but the cows were the priority for 21 or more days,” Carin said.
Her son, Tyler, took over AI’ing after he graduated from college and got married.
“Tyler broke his arm one year and I was back AI’ing until he healed up,” Carin said. “Now, with more modern techniques, the time element is cut down by synchronizing the cows with timed breeding,” she said. “We try to use bulls out of the same type of sires that we use to get uniform calves in the fall.”
Carin was happy when her young kids grew up enough to help her and Jim with the cattle.
“It was a joy when our children could all ride and work cattle with us. We would load up the horse trailer and Jim would take us to the back of the pasture or as close as we could get and start moving the cattle,” she said.
Carin said Jim would park the pickup and trailer at the other end and “ride to meet us where we were gathering.”
“The kids and I usually had the back end started pretty well,” Carin said. “After the cattle had been in a pasture, they knew their way and were usually happy to move to new pasture.”
Moving cattle became a fun chore over the years for the Larsen family.
“We have had good cow dogs over the years that make working cattle a pleasure. Nowadays, we do use four-wheelers, but there is still some rough country that requires a horse, a rider and a good dog. The cattle seem to adapt to however we handle them.”
To see the Larsen Ranch Angus catalog and more information on the bulls, see the website at www.larsenranchangus.com.