Larsens work on bull catalog; reflect on the family’s 4-H traditions

FORSYTH, Mont. – With the lack of snow in the area, Larsen family members are catching up on projects ahead of calving and their March bull sale at Larsen Ranch Angus.
“The weather has been awesome. I would take spring rains over winter snow anytime,” said Tyler Larsen, as he walked through the bull pens after feeding. He checks the health of the bulls and works at calming the animals and getting them used to people.
At the ranch, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.
In preparation for the sale, Tyler recently had photos of the bulls taken for the catalog.
“We are working on the catalog layout,” he said, adding he has also lined up Frontier Live for the bull sale. The company showcases the Larsen’s Angus bulls online and handles the online bidding on sale day.
Wendy talked about growing up on the ranch and some of the fun adventures that she, Lori and Tyler had together.
“We had milk cows growing up. While we all learned to milk, Dad did most of the milking,” Wendy said. “While Dad was milking, we would attempt to ride the bum calves in the corral. Tyler was the smallest, so he normally got to ride the calves and we were there to ‘supervise.’ Fortunately, the ground was soft and the calves were small.”
The Larsens raised chickens and turkeys, and the three young siblings were tasked with feeding them and gathering the eggs.
“Let’s just say sometimes not all the eggs made it to the house after a game of ‘how far can we throw the eggs to each other without breaking them?’” she said.
They learned to stay away from the “mean rooster.”
“From time to time, we got chased gathering eggs,” she added.
For 10 years, from elementary through high school, the three took part in 4-H and supported each other.
Wendy tackled 4-H projects in sewing and cooking, and she was one of the few girls that built a model car. She also had several livestock projects over her years in 4-H.
“I took a chicken the first year, a dairy cow one year, steers for three years, a cow/calf pair for five years and a horse for a couple of years,” Wendy said. “The best years for me was when I won grand champion with my cow/calf pair for three years in a row.”
Lori brought cooking and sewing projects for her 4-H projects. She also showed livestock, including cows and steers, but she especially enjoyed horses.
“Lori took horses to the fair for 10 years and won grand champion in a number of horse events, including showmanship, horsemanship, western pleasure and bareback,” Wendy said.
Tyler showed livestock for his 4-H projects, including horses, cow/calf pairs and heifers.
“Tyler did very well in junior and senior livestock judging and he enjoyed those competitions the most,” she said.
Currently, Tyler and Tisha’s children, Kenan and Shellbie, work on their own 4-H projects.
“Kenan and Shellbie are carrying on the family tradition of being in 4-H and taking their livestock to the fair,” Wendy added.
Meanwhile, the Larsens have several projects lined up for this spring and summer.
“We’re catching up on paperwork with crop production, including livestock, grains and hay,” Tyler said.
For the livestock, the family members upload data to the American Angus Association when necessary, as well as track the new calves being born. They also start planning for and recording which bulls will be used this summer for breeding.
Other projects they are planning include: upgrading the pump at the river for the pivots; finishing a few waterline projects with stock tanks; and evaluating their crop rotations on irrigated ground.
It seems like an overwhelming amount of projects to finish as calving nears, but they work closely as a family to accomplish each one of them.
“This is just the calm before the storm,” Tyler said. “Once we start calving, it’ll be nonstop around here until December.”
For more information on Larsen Ranch Angus, see their website at www.larsenranchangus.com.