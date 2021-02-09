Larsens work on bull catalog; reflect on the family’s 4-H traditions

FORSYTH, Mont. – With the lack of snow in the area, Larsen family members are catching up on projects ahead of calving and their March bull sale at Larsen Ranch Angus.

“The weather has been awesome. I would take spring rains over winter snow anytime,” said Tyler Larsen, as he walked through the bull pens after feeding. He checks the health of the bulls and works at calming the animals and getting them used to people.

At the ranch, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.

In preparation for the sale, Tyler recently had photos of the bulls taken for the catalog.

“We are working on the catalog layout,” he said, adding he has also lined up Frontier Live for the bull sale. The company showcases the Larsen’s Angus bulls online and handles the online bidding on sale day.

Wendy talked about growing up on the ranch and some of the fun adventures that she, Lori and Tyler had together.

“We had milk cows growing up. While we all learned to milk, Dad did most of the milking,” Wendy said. “While Dad was milking, we would attempt to ride the bum calves in the corral. Tyler was the smallest, so he normally got to ride the calves and we were there to ‘supervise.’ Fortunately, the ground was soft and the calves were small.”

The Larsens raised chickens and turkeys, and the three young siblings were tasked with feeding them and gathering the eggs.