Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter

EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont.

“The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter, so they are freezing up entirely. In the past, we had been able to go down and break ice, but this year we are having to haul water every day,” Richard Liebert said.

The Lieberts haul roughly 500-1,000 gallons of water to their Angus cow herd every day, along with 10 or so of their neighbors who are in the same situation.

“There are some outfits in our area that have reservoirs or larger tanks they are using, but we are hauling water now just like we did all summer,” he related. “Although cows drink less in the winter, maybe five gallons a day instead of 20, it’s still a necessity.”

Richard said winter has also posed a challenge for getting all the supplies into the ranch, including straw and some forage. He is optimistic, however, about the potential for moisture this winter that could make for an easier 2023.

“We are hoping to get the moisture we need and that it doesn’t just evaporate and blow away,” he said.

When they aren’t hauling water, Richard and his wife, Lynda, have some time to work with their new cow dog, Brodie.

“I’ve been taking him out with the cows so he can get used to them, but the other day he was hiding behind me,” he said.

In addition to having cattle on their outfit, the Lieberts also spent roughly five years in the sheep business during the early 1990s raising Suffolk sheep.

“We did sheep for five years but got out when they repealed the Wool Act and we removed the tariffs against Australian and New Zealand wool,” Liebert recalled, referencing the repeal of an Act of Congress established in 1954. The act offered a price support to sheep producers based on a percentage of their sales. It was repealed in 1993.

“The best thing about that project is we were able to get excellent 4-H lambs for our daughters. But sheep were a steep learning curve and I learned things by raising them that I didn’t learn by getting an ag degree from Purdue,” Richard concluded.