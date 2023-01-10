Liebert ranch kicks off 2023 with new calf

To welcome in the new year, the Lieberts at Windwalker Ranch south of Great Falls had an unexpected first calf of 2023, a heifer calf born a few months sooner than their March calving season.

“We are taking it as a good omen,” Richard Liebert said. “Even if this one was a little early.”

A good omen was welcomed by the Lieberts after the extreme cold and snowfall around Christmas created difficult conditions for people and cattle alike.

“It was like hell week – very cold. The tractor wouldn’t start, we couldn’t haul water, and everyone was stranded under 8-10 inches of snow,” Richard related. “So it was a wonderful, joyous thing when it warmed up. Although we have a stoic way of living on the land, we had 52 degrees this last week and there was water in the creek again for a short time.”

The Windwalker Ranch has struggled with water shortages during 2022 due to the drought and has been hauling water on a daily basis from a community well near the old townsite of Eden.

Richard related that during the cold snap, he dropped his cell phone out of his pocket and was unable to find it in the snow. A week later when the snow melted, he found the phone, still charged and functioning.

“The lesson here is always find a secure pocket for that phone,” he said humorously.

The warmer weather has also uncovered some grazing area for the cattle. While Richard is still feeding hay, he also provides trace mineral salt and lick tubs for his herd.

“The tubs give them some energy and keeps the rumen functioning, especially during a cold spell,” he noted.

After surviving the harsh pre-Christmas weather, the Lieberts modestly rang in the new year.

“We watched the ball drop on TV at 10 p.m. Lynda went to bed, but I stayed up and had a shot of Irish whiskey and went outside and blew on the bugle at midnight,” Richard shared.

An enthusiastic musician, Richard plays a variety of instruments including the bugle, accordion, banjo and guitar. He is hoping for more opportunities to play with other musicians this year.

“We used to have weekly get togethers at the Celtic Cowboy in Great Falls, but that stopped during COVID,” he said. “I’m hoping we can get back to getting together in person. There’s just some things you can’t do on a smartphone.”

For the coming year, Richard said he only has one resolution – to drink more water.

“I am going to make an effort to drink more water. Sometimes in ag we take better care of our stock than we do of ourselves,” he said. “Water is cheap medicine.”

Richard said he also plans to continue to be active in the Montana Cattlemen’s Association and monitor the upcoming legislative session in Helena.

“More people need to be involved during session and it’s even easier now with being able to watch the session remotely,” he said. “I also encourage people to use the legislative hotline, 406-444-4800 to comment on bills. You will talk to a live person who will handwrite your message and deliver it to your legislator.”

Richard says he plans to monitor bills on Montana beef labeling, right to repair legislation, and other topics.