GREAT FALLS, Mont. – With warmer weather conditions on the way, the Liebert ranch near Great Falls is prepping for the start of calving season, which should kick off around March 1. Preparations include getting the calving sheds prepared and having access to good bedding.

“We only have a few first-calf heifers this year, so we will probably put them in with the cow that calved back in January,” said Richard Liebert. “We generally bring the cows into the calving shed when it’s time, but otherwise we keep them out in the pasture where they can get some sun. We have limited space in the calving sheds and there’s only so many rooms at the inn, so to speak. Essentially, we want to make sure everything is a success so we can celebrate life and avoid death.”

Richard’s wife, Lynda, is also prepping new ear tags and the calf book to record the new calves. The Lieberts put their brand, a number, and a letter on the calf tags, with a different letter each year. The letter for 2023 will likely be “G.” Richard said they rarely name cattle, although a few favorite pet names have been used over the years, including “skip,” “skippy,” and “boxcar.” A bull also received the name “Hagrid” for its likeness to the burly, bearded character in Harry Potter.

The water situation on the ranch is continuing to hold steady. Moisture levels finally allowed some of the surface water to start running so the ranch wasn’t having to haul water on a daily basis. However, Richard is still mindful of the water supply.

“We will have to bring water to the corrals, but I will probably haul water from the community well at Eden and give the well at the house a break,” he said.

Winter feeding continues to be a mix of hay and Vitalix protein tubs. Richard also tested his straw for nitrates before using it this year, as the drought conditions can cause nitrate concentrations that are poisonous to cattle.

The Lieberts are also spending the last months of winter thinking about spring. The first official day of spring for 2023 will be March 20.

“All farmers and ranchers dream of spring this time of year,” he said. “We are thinking about branding, turning out bulls, when to go after the weeds and other plans. Last year, I spent all year hauling water, so the weeds didn’t get as much attention, but the cattle did graze them down. Cows will eat cheatgrass in the spring and they like Canadian Thistle if they are hungry.”

Richard is also continuing to track events in the Montana Legislature, and said he was disappointed to learn that House Bill 350, which would have required placarding related to country of origin for meat in grocery stores, has been tabled.

“I would really like to see grocers and retailers get behind this concept so we can have some clarity about where our meat comes from,” he said.

He is also tracking another regular springtime event, March Madness.

“Around here, March Madness is about calves, but it’s also about basketball,” he said. “I’ll be watching my favorite team, Purdue, and hope they don’t choke.”