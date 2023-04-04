At the Liebert ranch, there are currently 30 calves on the ground, bringing the ranch to being a third of the way done with their calving season.

Winter weather conditions have been a bit challenging and, like for many ranchers, Richard Liebert said sleep deprivation can kick in.

“We are about a third of the way done and have a good tempo moving forward. It’s going well so far, I just had to pull one calf,” he said. “I check every 2-3 hours and when it’s just you and you are operating without sleep, you might do something like leave the gate open to the hay corral.”

To keep the process going, Richard’s wife, Lynda, keeps tags and Calf Guard, a product to prevent scours, ready for the new calf crop.

“We have been using Calf Guard for the last 12 years and it has dramatically reduced the scours problem,” Richard said.

The ranch’s new cow dog, Brodie, is continuing to get exposed to the job and Richard said the pup now “isn’t as intimidated.”

While welcoming a new group of calves, Richard said he is encouraged to see signs of spring around the outfit.

“I started to see little shoots of green grass, just a tease of green out there,” he said. “Come spring we will be ready to tear some ground and plant some sainfoin and winter wheat hay in a few of the fields.”

When Richard is on calf watch with a cup of coffee or a soda to help keep him awake, he is also taking note of developments in the cattle market.

“It’s good to see the calf market at over $2 in Billings. Hopefully, some of those prices will make it to Great Falls,” he said.

Richard said he is optimistic about the coming year and the winter snowpack.

“With all the moisture, it should relieve some of the pressure on hay growers and create a good hay crop,” he said.

He is looking forward to potential relief from the drought that has impacted the area over the last several years. In order to keep his cattle watered, Richard was having to haul water every day from a community well. With some of the creeks recharging this spring, he was able to reduce his water hauling duties.

With a positive outlook on the year ahead, Richard said he has enjoyed being featured in The Prairie Star’s Producer Reports and will have something unique to share at a gathering this summer.

“I’m hoping to make it to my 50th class reunion in Long Island, New York, this summer and be able to tell them what it’s really like being a rancher in Montana,” he said. “It’s not Kevin Costner and Yellowstone, it’s everything they don’t show.”