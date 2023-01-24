Lieberts battling equipment challenges in mid-January

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The winter feeding and calving season is not without its challenges, including the occasional breakdown of equipment. After repairing frozen pumps in some of his equipment after the extreme cold temperatures around Christmas, rancher Richard Liebert had a new challenge in mid-January.

“The shift lever broke in the tractor, but I was able to put a screwdriver into the socket as a makeshift fix,” he said. “I will have to order a new part and then disassemble the shifting control console to repair it.”

Like most ranches, the tractor is a critical piece of equipment for moving hay and keeping animals cared for during the winter. But Richard noted other, less sophisticated equipment, is also important.

“The loader tractor is definitely the most important piece of equipment on the ranch and the flatbed truck is handy, but what is often overlooked is hand tools like a pitchfork,” he noted. “Pitchforks are essential for unrolling stuck bales and getting hay to animals. They may be old, but they are still needed.”

With several months left in the winter feeding season, Richard is taking note of the size of his twine pile with every daily feeding.

“We try to reuse as much of the twine as we can. The twine on the big bales is great for utility work and I know people who braid ropes out of it,” he said. “We usually keep the heavy twine for chore work, but the net wrap and some kinds of twine can’t really be reused. It’s kind of a shame.”

Richard said he remembered when recycling things like pop bottles had a monetary incentive.

“As a kid, we used to get two cents for old Coca-Cola bottles and in other states you could get a nickel for a can, but there is no such thing for twine,” he said.

In addition to keeping his equipment running, Richard is still having to haul water for his cattle twice a day. Creeks on the ranch dried up during the drought this summer and now are shallow and freeze quickly. He said he is also trying to keep his New Year’s resolution of drinking more water himself.

“Water kind of acts as a thermal regulator, it’s good to keep your radiator filled,” he said.

He said he recently sent some cull cows to market, with the prices varying quite a bit depending on the condition of the cows.

“We got 52 cents a pound for some, but only seven cents a pound for others,” he said. “It’s all in the eyes of the bidder.”

When looking over the herd to decide who had to go to town, Richard was able to check on one of his favorite cows in the herd, Skip.

“She is half Charolais and half Angus and always really mellow,” he said. “She’s about seven years old and she’s one of my wife’s favorite cows. She likes to go out on her own, but she always has her own little squad with her.”

As Richard and the rest of the crew at the ranch continue their winter routine, Richard said he often thinks about the famous quote from Mark Twain, “Everyone complains about the weather, but no one does anything about it.”